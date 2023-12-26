53-year-old man in Cumuto shot to death on Christmas Eve

Trinidad and Tobago: A 53-year-old man was shot to death by unknown assailants on Christmas Eve along Nicaragua Road in Cumuto, a town in Trinidad, on Sunday, 24 December. The victim of the shooting is identified with the name of Sirujbally Samaroo.

The victim lived on Nicaragua Road and was found a short distance away from his home with bleeding wounds from a gunshot on his body, where culprits are still not traced.

As per the report, the incident was informed to the local police department around 7:00 am, in response to which the Cumuto Police Station took charge.

A police constable Blake and a woman constable D’Andrade, went to the scene of the act to confirm the crime. On the crime scene, officers found the lifeless body of the victim covered in blood and gunshot wounds.

The police department took the area under control and started an early investigation. In the investigation of the crime scene, police found three spent shells, which shows the brutality of the incident.

The investigation of the case is under the police constable Mohammed, who is actively working to collect evidence about the murder of the victim to reach the culprits.

The reason behind the murder of Samaroo is still not clear. The inquiries are going on around the community to take the investigation in the right direction.

The family and friends of the victim are in deep shock by the incident and are demanding justice.

There is panic in the locals of Cumuto due to the event, and people are worried about the safety and security of the area. They are asking about security measures in the area from the police department as it is their responsibility.

As the murder of the victim took place on Christmas Eve, it asked questions to the authorities about their approach towards the safety and security of people from such kinds of incidents in the near future.

The department is using the people in the area to cooperate with the officers in the investigation and also come out if they have any kind of information related to the death of the victim.

The people on the incident are looking for more information about the case and are asking for justice for the victim and his family. People are hoping for the well being of the family and friends of the victim at this time.