51-year-old man got shot by bandit on Christmas Eve in Trinidad

Trinidad and Tobago: A 51-year-old man became the victim of a shooting in an attempted robbery in an alley leading off Majuba Cross Road in Diego Martin, a town in Trinidad, on the occasion of Christmas Eve, 24 December.

As per the reports, the incident took place with the victim, who lived on Nizam Street in the Saint James district of Port of Spain, the capital of Trinidad and Tobago, around 10 pm on Sunday when the victim was going back home after attending a family get-together.

When the victim was on his way, an unknown vehicle suddenly came and blocked the car in which the victim was. From this, a bandit got out of the vehicle and approached the victim.

The bandit immediately announced the robbery and demanded the man to surrender his gold chain and all valuables he was carrying.

To save himself from the bandit, the man tried to escape the place and accelerated his vehicle. After noticing that the victim was trying to run, the bandit started firing at him.

Anyhow, the victim was able to get out of the place and later realised he got shot in the back due to the open fire by the bandit.

Even after getting shot, the victim was somehow able to get back to his home, where he told everything about the incident to his wife.

The 46-year-old wife of the victim immediately alerted the neighbours about the incident while asking for help. The neighbours came to assist the victim straight after, and the injured man was taken to the St Clair Medical Hospital for quick medical attention.

In the medical facility, after early observation, it was revealed that the victim sustained a single gunshot wound on the right side of his back. The bullet entered through the back and exited the body from the right side of his chest and eventually stuck in the right arm of the man.

Due to the instant reaction of the medical staff to the case, the victim is now said to be in a stable condition.

The incident of shooting and robbery became a reason to panic for the local people as it highlighted the security and safety measures taken by the police department.

The communities in the region are asking the police department about loose management and crime control during this festive season when families and friends come together to celebrate.

The police department is actively investigating the case of robbery and shooting the man. Officers are collecting the evidence to find clues which can take the investigation in the right direction.

The Police department is requesting the people to cooperate with the police officers, and if someone has any information about the case, they can contact the police.

The police also said that they are taking necessary steps towards the safety and security of the locals by eliminating crimes in society.

The people of the community are hoping for the betterment of the victim of robbery and shooting with his family. People are also appreciating the approach of the neighbours who helped the injured man at the time.

Everybody now is looking to the case for further updates and demanding a quick resolution of the matter by arresting the suspect and also those who are involved with him to ensure the safety and security of the area.