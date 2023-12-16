5 tips on stress relief by UNICEF

Stress” is a word used to describe a state of tension, pressure, or anxiety that a person may experience when faced with difficulties, challenges, or changes in life.

Stress can come from many different sources, including work pressures, relationships, finances, health, and many other factors. Stress , especially prolonged and not effectively managed stress can become chronic and cause many harmful effects on both psychological and physical health.

Here are 5 tips by UNICEF that will help manage stress.

Tip 1: Identify the source and triggers of stress

Try to identify the specific causes of why you might be feeling overwhelmed.

Reflect on the situations in your life that may be sources of stress. This could include academic pressure family issues or personal challenges.

Its also helpful to recognise when you feel stressed and look for patterns in how you respond- what was happening at the time or just beforehand?

By understanding the root cause and triggers and contribute to feelings of stress, you can begin to address them head on and develop appropriate strategies for stress relief.

Tip 2 – Engage in Activities that promote relaxation

Explore activities that help you relax and unwind, such as guided meditation, or engaging in hobbies you enjoy. Relaxation technique like deep belly breathing is very calming and can help to relieve stress in the moment.

Physical activity, such as going for a walk, dancing, or participating in a sport, can help release tension and boost your mood.

Experiment with different techniques to discover what works best for you in reducing stress and promoting a sense of calm.

Tip 3- Build and strengthen supportive relationships

Strong relationships can provide a sense of belonging and reduce the impact of stress on your life.

Cultivate relationships with trusted friends, family members, care givers, teachers, coaches or mentors who can provide a listening ear and offer guidance.

Prioritize spending quality time with loved ones, engaging in activities together, sharing what’s on your mind and fostering open communication.

These shared experiences can provide a break from stressors and allow you to relax and enjoy each other’s presence.

Tip 4 – Embrace a positive mindset

Focus on the things you appreciate in your life.

Challenge negative thoughts and identify positive affirmations.

Surround yourself with positivity, whether through uplifting quotes, inspirational books or supportive people.

By adopting a positive perspective, you can navigate stress with resilience and find strength in the face of adversity.

Tip 5 – Prioritize healthy habits

Adequate sleep and eating well are key relievers of stress.

The better nourished and rested you are, the more you will be able to cope with stress.

Teens need 8-10 hours a night. To protect sleep, limit screen use at night and avoid keeping digital devices in the bedroom. Ensure that you eat regularly and enjoy healthy snacks.

Small regular meals will help to maintain your energy levels. While decreasing tiredness and irritability.