$5.5 million worth marijuana seized in Saint James, one held

Trinidad and Tobago: A 38-year-old man was arrested by the police department and charged in the case of possession of marijuana, which is valued at approximately 5.5 million dollars, during an anti-crime operation in Saint James, on Thursday 29 February, around 3:45 am.

The suspect arrested with marijuana in Saint James is identified as a city corporation worker who is a welder and belongs to Diego Martin, a town in the northwestern part of Trinidad.

The anti-crime operation was conducted by a team of officers from the Criminal Investigations Department and personnel from the Charge Room of the Saint James district of Port of Spain, the capital of Trinidad and Tobago, on the day.

As per the reports, during the operation, the police officers observed a motor vehicle, a Hyundai Tucson car of blue colour with registered number PDY 5656, along Western Main Road near Clarence Street. The motor vehicle was occupied by the suspect man.

It is mentioned that the police officers approached the suspected vehicle and stopped it to conduct a search. In the search, the police officers found thirteen bales in the car which was discovered to be of marijuana after the examination.

The bales of marijuana weighed around 334 kilograms and its street value was estimated to be nearly 5.5 million dollars. The suspect was immediately charged by the police officers and taken to the Saint James police station under custody and the recovered marijuana was seized.

The anti-crime operation that led to the seizure of a quantity of marijuana in Saint James was conducted by a team of police officers including PC David, PC Charles, PC Ali, and PC Joseph under the supervision of Ag Sergeant Linton. The operation was coordinated by ASP Russell.

