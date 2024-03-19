42 resilient homes handed over in Dominica, PM Skerrit recalls achievements

A total of 42 homes have been handed over to the individuals in Dominica under the government’s Housing Recovery Project on Monday.

Roseau, Dominica: A total of 42 homes have been handed over to the individuals in Dominica under the government’s Housing Recovery Project on Monday. Out of these, 15 keys to homes were given to the families from the Kalinago Territory by Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit who said that the ceremony brought an immense sense of excitement and happiness to the beneficiaries.

He said that every creature on the earth either human or animal, and their main objective is to seek shelter. He added that there are some who have the ability to go bank and contract the loan for this, but the reality is there are some who will never be able to have that opportunity, due to several issues such as lengthy paperwork, financial problems, and many more.

This is the reason, he remarked that the government has defined very carefully a housing policy that provides opportunities for many of the citizens of Dominica.

Further, PM Skerrit recalled the housing revolution made by his government before the period of Hurricane and said that the vision for the housing sector did not start after the passage of the Hurricane as they built many homes before that which was a piece of the government’s policies.

He stated that various components of the housing policy had been formulated before the Hurricane period. The government instituted the policy to sell the government lands that were occupied by the people for decades to beneficiaries at the rate of one dollar per square foot, which was as high as $12 per square foot.

People of Dominica were able to get the certificate of title and go to the banks and contract small loans to start building their own homes, as per the prime minister.

While looking at the period of 15 years ago, PM Skerrit added, ”If we looked at properly 15 years ago, because of the regularisation of the squatters, we see huge buildings, concrete buildings, people are able to build because they had a title and they could go to the bank and secure small loans to start building homes brick by brick.”

Under the housing policy, the government of Dominica also provided loans at the AID Bank at 4% to persons in the private sector to build their homes which is the cheapest interest anyone can get in the Caribbean region for housing at this time.

Prime Minister Skerrit outlined that they have also paid the money at the government housing on board so that public officers could borrow at 4% to build their homes. Besides this, the government amended the Housing Loan Board Act to allow non-established workers to contract loans for their houses.

This has led the government to start building homes under several housing schemes for individuals who have their own or government property. The steps were taken by the government before the passage of Hurricanes as after that Dominica was hard hit by Erika and then Maria.

He further recalled the time of the passage of Erika and said that the two villages were completely wiped away which were Petite Savanne and Dubique. PM Skerrit mentioned that despite the destruction, the country made development and people should see the progress in these villages in the housing sector.

“The development we did at Dubique is a reminder of all of us about the extraordinary efforts of the government to provide adequate housing to these people. When I visited the residences of Petite Savanne which vanished during that time, people said that it was impossible to build them back. In some sense it was true as we were affected with the loss of 90% of GDP due to Hurricane Erika,”said the prime minister.

However, the development was made as the government built the houses and now that community is the most visited community in the Caribbean region. PM Skerrit said, ”Everyone who comes to Dominica wants to see that development in the country. We do not sit putting hands on hands, yet we provide it for the people.”

He further recalled the period of Hurricane Maria and said that housing was the main issue he put in front of the World Bank. Initially, the agreement with the World Bank was about replacing roofs that were damaged, however, PM Skerrit said that they re-defined the program and converted it into the building of houses for the people.

At this point, the prime minister extended gratitude to the World Bank for the extraordinary partnership with the government of Dominica.

He also mentioned the wise use of the funds of the Citizenship by Investment Programme towards the housing sector and said that the Housing Recovery Project is one of the efforts made by the government for the housing revolution.

Melissa Skerrit shares progress about the housing sector

Besides this, Melissa Skerrit– Minister of Housing also referred to the program “as the beacon of hope” for families whose lives were shattered by the devastating effects of Hurricane Maria. She said the project had been able to create houses that could withstand any natural calamity.

She also shared the progress of the housing revolution and said that between January 2023 and March 2024, the government handed over a total of 207 houses to the families. At the end of the ceremony, the count would reach 231 which also included the housing units for the Kalinago territory.

Melissa Skerrit announced that around 90 homes are under construction in Dominica and will be handed over to the citizens in the coming days. She also extended gratitude to the World Bank and said that their support helped the government a lot.

She also talked about Kalinago Territory while handing over 15 homes to the community and said that every community has the right to have access to safe, comfortable, and resilient shelter regardless of location or circumstances.

Melissa Skerrit also extended greetings to the beneficiaries for the housing and said that their patience, and support helped the government achieve this agenda.

In addition to that, beneficiaries also extended gratitude to Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit and the government of Dominica for providing them place to live a safe and secure life.