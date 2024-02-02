4 matches to be conducted by NBA on 2nd February 2024

National Basketball Association conducted 10 matches on 1st February 2024 and has scheduled 4 matches for 2nd February 2024, know fixtures

National Basketball Association successfully conducted 10 matches on 1st February 2024 and has scheduled 4 matches for 2nd February 2024.

Schedule of matches to be played on 2nd February 2024 are as follows:

Indiana Pacers will be competing against New York Knicks at 6:00 AM

Los Angeles Lakers will compete against Boston Celtics at 6:00 AM

Cleveland Cavaliers will compete against the Memphis Grizzlies at 6:30 AM

Philadelphia 76ers will compete against Utah Jazz at 8:30 AM.

The results of 10 matches conducted on 1st February 2024 have also been announced and are as follows:

Oklahoma City Thunders won the match against Denver Nuggets by 5 points. Oklahoma City Thunders scored 105 points and Denver Nuggets scored 100 points.

Portland Trail Blazers won the match against Milwaukee Bucks by 3 points. Portland Trail Blazers scored 119 points and Milwaukee Bucks scored 116 Points.

Phoenix Suns won the match against nets Brooklyn by 16 points. Phoenix Suns scored 136 points and Nets Brooklyn scored 120 points.

Los Angeles Clippers won the match against Washington Wizards by 16 points. Los Angeles Clippers scored 125 points and Washington Wizards scored 109 points.

Minnesota Timberwolves won the match against Dallas Mavericks by 34 points. Minnesota Timberwolves scored 121 points and Dallas Mavericks scored 87 points.

Miami Heat won the match against Sacramento Kings by 9 points. Miami Heat scored 115 points and Sacramento Kings scored 106 points.

New Orleans Pelicans won the match against Houston Rockets by 11 points. New Orleans Pelicans scored 110 points and Houston Rockets scored 99 Points.

Orlando Magic won the match against San Antonio spurs by 10 points. Orlando Magic scored 108 points and San Antonio Spurs scored 98 Points.

Cleveland cavaliers won the match against Detroit Pistons by 7 points. Cleveland Cavaliers scored 128 points and Detroit Pistons scored 121 points.

Chicago Bulls won the match against Charlotte Hornets by 7 points. Chicago Bulls scored 117 points and Charlotte Hornets scored 110 points .