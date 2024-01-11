4.1 magnitude earthquake hits Dominica and neighbouring islands

Dominica and its neighboring islands Martinique and Guadeloupe have recorded two earthquakes within a span of 24 hours

Dominica and its neighboring islands Martinique and Guadeloupe have recorded two earthquakes within a span of 24 hours, keeping up the trend of moderate tremors being a regular occurrence in the region.

The second of the two quakes occurred at 4:48 pm local time at an estimated depth of 114 kms and came in at a magnitude of 4.1 on the Richter Scale, according to the reports issued by the UWI Seismic Research Center (UWI SRC).

The UWI Seismic Research Center (UWI SRC) makes use of an Automatic Earthquake Location system which revealed that the quake struck Dominica’s capital Roseau from 20 kms South East, Fort-de-France in Martinique from 65 kms North-North West and Point-à-Pitre in Guadeloupe from 124 kms South-South East.

The first of the two earthquakes was recorded at around 11:42 am local time, registering on the Richter Scale with a magnitude of 3.8 from a depth of 97 km.

Once again, the UWI Seismic Research Center (UWI SRC) Automatic Earthquake Location system revealed that the quake struck Roseau in Dominica from 40 kms North East, Fort-de-France in Martinique from 97 kms North and Point-à-Pitre in Guadeloupe from 100 kms South East.

The region is used to experiencing tremors at regular intervals and moderate earthquakes have become a common occurrence. Yet, the fear of a strong earthquake has always plagued the region, which is why nations in the Caribbean have focused extensively on building commercial and residential properties that are climate resilient and less prone to damage due to natural calamities such as high intensity earthquakes.

Another example of such an episode was when Dominica and Martinique were struck by an earthquake on New Year’s Eve. The earthquake registered on the Richter Scale with a magnitude of 4.9 at 7:31 am local time, from a depth of 10 kms.

According to reports issued by the UWI Seismic Research Center (UWI SRC), the earth quake struck Roseau in Dominica from 95 kms East, Fort-de-France in Martinique from 98 kms North East and Castries in Saint Lucia from 149 kms North-North East.

Such episodes have reinforced the idea that the region must accelerate its transition towards modernized infrastructure projects to replace properties that are prone to sustaining damage when confronted by earthquakes, tropical storms, hurricanes and other natural disasters that have all but become the norm in the Caribbean.