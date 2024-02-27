39-year-old man charged in Irish Town shooting case

39-year-old man booked on 25 February in case of shooting on a group of men which left one victim injured in Irish Town on 20 February.

Jamaica: A 39-year-old man is booked by the police department on Sunday, 25 February, in the case of a shooting attack on a group of men which left one victim injured with multiple shots at a locality of Irish Town in Saint Andrew, a parish in the southeastern part of Jamaica, on Tuesday, 20 February, around 9:15 pm. The suspect is charged with multiple offences in relation to the case.

The suspect in the Irish Town shooting attack is identified with the name of Ivan Manyan, who belongs to the Long Gate district. The suspect, Ivan Manyan, is charged with the offences of wounding with intent, wounding with a firearm, possession of an illegal weapon, two counts of shooting with Intent, and possession of ammunition without any permission.

As per the reports, the incident of the Irish Town shooting attack in which one victim got injured took place on the day at nearly 9:15 pm after an argument started between the suspect and the group of men. The argument eventually resulted in the shooting attack.

It is mentioned that the argument got heated after which the suspect, Ivan Manyan, left the place. Later the suspect returned to the location where the group was still present and this time he was armed with a firearm.

As per the statement of the police, the suspect approached the group of men in anger and launched a shooting attack in the direction of the group. After observing the sudden shooting attack, the group of men scattered and started running to save their lives.

Among the group, one man became the victim of the shooting attack and got shot multiple times. The suspect fled the place of crime after the shooting attack on the victim.

The injured victim who was bleeding from his multiple wounds from gunshots was instantly transferred to the hospital for treatment under medical observation. The victim of the shooting attack was reported in critical condition.

The incident of the Irish Town shooting attack was reported to the police department. In response to the report, the police officers from the local police station took the initial charge and went to the crime scene.

After arriving at the place of the shooting, the police officers took control of the crime scene for the early investigation to collect potential evidence and clues against the suspect after confirming the report.

The police started the investigation into the case and conducted inquiries which led to the arrest of the suspect the next day of the crime on Wednesday, 21 February.

On this Sunday, the suspect was charged with the relevant offences after the interrogation in the presence of his attorney. It is said that the date of appearance in the court for the hearing is finalised and he will be taken in front of the judge soon.