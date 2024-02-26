39-year-old man charged in Half Way Tree stabbing case

39-year-old man charged for stabbing his ex-girlfriend for not accepting his sexual demands in Half Way Tree.

Jamaica: A 39-year-old man is now charged, who surrendered himself to the police department for stabbing his ex-girlfriend for not accepting his sexual demands in the Half Way Tree locality of Kingston, the capital of Jamaica in Saint Andrew parish, on Friday, 2 February.

The suspect in the Half Way Tree stabbing case is identified with the name of Michael Bresford, who works as a delivery man in Saint Andrew. Michael Bresford is charged with the crime of attempting murder and attempting rape with other related offences in the case.

The suspect, Michael Bresford, is booked to appear in front of the jury for the hearing in the Kingston and Saint Andrew Parish Court on Friday, 26 April.

As per the reports, the incident of the stabbing attack on the victim woman in Half Way Tree took place on the day while she was at her home at nearly 12:40 am when the suspect, Bresford, went to her place.

It is mentioned that the suspect grabbed her forcefully and asked the victim woman for sexual favours against her will. The victim resisted against the suspect and his alleged attempt to rape her.

It is said in the statement by police that the suspect, after observing the resistance of the woman and his unsuccessful attempts to fulfill his demands, pulled a knife and armed himself. The suspect then attacked the victim woman stabbing her multiple times all over her body.

Reportedly, the suspect, Michael Bresford, went to the Half Way Tree police station after the stabbing attack on his ex-girlfriend and surrendered after confessing to the crime committed by him. Straight after, the suspect was arrested and taken into custody, eventually charged with the relevant offences.

The police officers went to the place of crime and confirmed the information of the stabbing attack on the victim woman. Afterward, the police officers took the area under charge and started the investigation and inquiries.

The victim of the stabbing was taken to the hospital under medical observation for treatment. The woman was reported to be in serious condition.

The local people of Half Way Tree and the residents of the communities around the nation are sharing their views on the case after hearing about the incident of a stabbing attack on a woman by his ex-boyfriend who is charged.

The people are saying, “People are so desperate and ill minded now in the world. Why people go so cruel that they act like an animal. What is the fault of that lady if she don’t want to get involved sexually with you. Government should make heartless rules against these rapists and punish them like nothing else.”