37-year-old man escapes from police custody in San Juan

Trinidad and Tobago: A 37-year-old man who was under the custody of police escaped while being escorted along 1st Street in San Juan, a town in the northwestern part of Trinidad, on Friday, 9 February. The police department is in search of the suspect.

The suspect is identified with the name of Kerron Lewis. The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service shared the description of the suspect, whose height is five feet eight inches tall, slim build and dark brown complexion man of mixed descent.

As per the reports, the incident of escape of Kerron Lewis took place on the day when the culprit of an offence was taken on foot and escorted by the police officers along 1st Street in San Juan in the middle of the day. It is said that somehow, the suspect found an opportunity to spoof with the officers and escape from the place.

The police department has also released the appearance of the suspect when he was last seen along Mission Road in San Juan. As per the description, the man was last time wearing a white vest with a white coloured t-shirt tied on his head.

The man is currently carrying a low hairstyle. The police department has not shared any details about the incident escape with the public while the investigation is going on.

People of the communities around San Juan and the residents of the nation are sharing their opinions on the case after learning about the incident of the escape of a man from police custody.

People are saying, “Escaped lawful custody and now, because of negligence, resources have to be allocated in a search that should have been prevented. How many times have we seen this.”

The police department is asking the people of the nation for cooperation with the police officers who are conducting investigations and inquiries. Police are also asking the citizens that if someone has any information related to the escaped suspect, they must provide information to the police department.