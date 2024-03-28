36-year-old murder accused charged in Kingston stabbing case

36-year-old man charged on 25 March in murder case of 27-year-old man after an argument by stabbing in Kingston on 11 March.

Jamaica: A 36-year-old man was charged on Monday, 25 March, in the case of the murder of a 27-year-old man after an argument by stabbing along North Parade in downtown Kingston on the morning of Monday, 11 March, around 9:10 am. In the fatal attack, the accused was also injured during the stabbing fight with the victim.

As per the reports by the Central police department, the criminal act of murder by stabbing in Kingston, the capital of Jamaica, took place on the day while the victim got involved in a word-to-word argument with the accused.

At nearly 9:10 am, the argument was initiated which eventually got accelerated into a physical confrontation. As the situation got elevated, allegedly, the suspect and the victim armed themselves with knives and led the conflict to a stabbing fight.

It is mentioned that the victim tried to leave the situation but was attacked by the suspect fatally, who managed to stab the victim in his neck. At the same time, the deceased victim also stabbed the suspect in his abdomen which left him wounded and injured.

The police intervened in the situation after getting the report of the stabbing incident in a locality of Kingston. Eventually, both the injured man, the suspect and the victim, were taken to the hospital for treatment under medical observation.

In the hospital, the victim was not able to survive and was declared deceased by the medical staff on duty after the check-up, meanwhile, the suspect was admitted for treatment under the surveillance of the police guards.

The suspect in the stabbing murder case of Kingston is identified by his disclosed name of Damion Lewis, who is also known by his other common names such as Rasta and Jackfruit. The suspect lives at Mountain View Avenue in Kingston and is professionally a higgler.

The deceased victim of the stabbing attack in Kingston is identified with the documented name of Shander Paul Williams. The victim, Williams, lived along the Rockingham Road Kingston.

The suspect, after the treatment, is charged with the related offences committed by him with the murder. It is said that the date of the suspect’s appearance in the court is scheduled and soon will be represented in front of the judge for the hearing under the laid charges.