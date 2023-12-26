36-year-old man shot on Christmas Eve in Tunapuna

36-year-old man became a victim of a shooting by three suspects around 8:00 am on Christmas Eve on Straker Lane in Tunapuna.

Trinidad and Tobago: On the occasion of Christmas Eve, a 36-year-old man became a victim of a shooting by three suspects around 8:00 am while he was washing clothes in the yard on Straker Lane in Tunapuna, a town on the east-west corridor of Trinidad on Sunday, 24 December. The identity of the victim is still not disclosed.

The incident was seen by many eyewitnesses at the moment who gave their statements to the police in which they said that the incident took place when the victim was doing his daily work in front of his house.

As per the statement of eyewitnesses, while the victim was busy with his work suddenly, a white panel van came and stopped on the scene. Out of the van, a man came out with a firearm in his hand and fired multiple rounds at the victim.

The suspect, after firing on the victim, fled from the scene where the other two men followed to shoot the victim and eventually left the place of crime.

The fired bullets hit the man in the back and left out through his chest, neck, and both legs. Somehow injured victim tried to save himself by hiding inside his house till the assailants left the place.

The report of the incident of shooting the victim was instantly made to the local police station in response to which local police officers of the area took charge.

As the police officers went to the place of crime, they confirmed the report of the shooting and took control of the area for investigation.

The victim was immediately taken to the nearby hospital for medical observation under the specialist medical staff. It is been said that the victim is in stable condition for now.

The officers investigated the crime scene and examined the area in which they recovered the spent shells of bullets that will help to give direction to the ongoing investigation.

The case is now under the guidance of the Tunapuna Criminal Investigation Department, which is leading the investigation and trying to trace the culprits of the shooting on the victim.

The reason behind the shooting of the victim is still unknown. The police department is working to figure out all kinds of possibilities that can lead to the incident. Police are also looking into the background of the victim to find out if he has any enemies.

The people of Tunapuna are in panic due to this act of violence during the festive season and are worried about the safety and security of the area.

Local people in the community are asking the police department about the actions taken to protect people from such incidents.

The police department wants local people to cooperate with the officers in the investigation, and if anyone gets any information about the case, it can help the police catch the responsible.

The people of the community are hoping for the betterment of the victim with his family and friends at this time. The people of the area also want resolution of the case and to bring the culprits to the law.