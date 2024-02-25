36-year-old Bellfield farmer bailed in murder case

36-year-old man granted bail with surety of 300,000 dollars in the case of murder of a 22-year-old in Bellfield on 8 February.

Jamaica: A 36-year-old man granted bail by the court with the surety of 300,000 dollars, was accused in the case of murder by fatally shooting a 22-year-old man in the Bellfield locality of Saint Mary, a parish in the northeastern part of Jamaica, on Thursday, 8 February.

The suspect in the murder case of Saint Mary is identified with the name of Rayon McNish, who is a farmer and belongs to Bellfield. The deceased victim of the murder case is identified with the name of Rayon Prendergast.

As per the reports, the incident of the Bellfield fatal shooting which led to the murder of the victim took place on the day while the suspect was on his farm. The suspect spotted the victim, who was allegedly stealing bags of apples from his property after which the crime happened.

It is mentioned that the suspect, McNish, who was carrying a firearm with himself shot the victim, Prendergast, at the spot which led to his death. It is said that the farmer himself guided the police officers to the place where he kept the firearm and handed it over.

As per the statement of the accused farmer, he had no intention of killing someone, the act of shooting was just in self-defence. He said that he was afraid of the dead victim as the man was threatening him and his family.

The farmer also said that the victim was the one who aggressively charged against him in the presence of an individual. It is also mentioned that the dead man was a known criminal in the area. The same arguments were raised in the court in front of the judge in defence of the accused farmer.

Attorneys-at-law Anthony Armstrong and Rasher Wildman were representing the accused farmer in court who raised the scenario of threats to the farmer by the deceased man. They also presented the criminal records of the dead man and the clean background of the farmer.

The prosecution opposed the bail demand of the farmer. Anyhow, after hearing all the arguments the accused farmer was granted bail by the court for the sum of three hundred thousand dollars.

The local people of the communities around Bellfield and the citizens of the nation are sharing their opinions on the case after hearing about the murder of a known criminal by the farmer who got bailed.

People are saying, “You don’t deserve any bail Jamaica will ever be at the same level every day if it was some other country this could never happen. And furthermore is not a must that justice will be served.”