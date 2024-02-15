346 registers for Sankofa Pilgrimage to Barbados

Around 346 patrons have registered for the Sankofa Pilgrimage to Barbados which will take place from May 6 to 13, 2024.

Barbados: Around 346 patrons have registered for the Sankofa Pilgrimage to Barbados which will take place from May 6 to 13, 2024. The tourism ministry called it a “significant milestone” and said that the number holds a profound historical connection.

Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc added that the registration of 346 patrons for the initiative has matched with the count of the ancestors who left Barbafos for Liberia on April 6, 1865.

The Sankofa Pilgrimage to Barbados is an initiative introduced by Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley during her discussion with Ambassador Witherspoon in 2021. The aim of the initiative is to celebrate the descendants of Barbados in Libera and strengthen the diplomatic ties between the two nations.

The event will consist of a series of cultural activities such as heritage tours, a screening of “The Children of Lemongrass Street, Business/Marketplace Forum and Libera-Barbados Cultural Night. With an intent to enhance partnerships, the initiative will help in growing the bond between them.

It will also serve as the perfect platform for the two countries to foster a new path between Liberia and Barbados for a brighter future. The event will be facilitated by then-President Daniel B Warner and the Governor General of Barbados, this journey aimed to contribute to Africa’s first independent Republic.

Barbados Tourism Marketing added that the milestone will mark the shared heritage and underscore the commitment of Barbados to enhancing the roots tourism with Libera. It will also be helpful in enhancing the connection with the people of Barbados residing in Barbados, hence, paving the way for strengthening interaction with the diaspora.

This will mark as a proud moment to note, especially during Black History Month.

The Africans of Barbadian ancestry will gather in Barbados for the event which is planned to coincide with the Season of Emancipation in early May. The event will also celebrate the 160th anniversary of the departure of 246 people from Barbados to Liberia.

Barbados Tourism Marketing added that they have accepted over 700 registrations and invited people from across Africa and the global diaspora. The event will mark the celebration of the relations between the two countries and enhance the Africa-Barbados Heritage Initiative.