34-yr-old man becomes victim of chopping attack in Princes Town

Trinidad and Tobago: A 34-year-old man became the victim of brutal chopping in a confrontation with two unknown suspects at his home in Princes Town, a town in the south-central part of Trinidad, on the morning of Wednesday, 31 January, around 9:00 am.

As per the report, the incident of the chopping attack took place when the victim was at the backside of his house along Solomon Street in Princes Town and cleaning the open area.

It is said that while the victim was working, he was suddenly approached by two unknown men who were armed with cutlasses, and their faces were covered to hide their identity.

The suspects went to the victim at his home and unexpectedly attacked him with the cutlass. The unknown suspects chopped the victim several times, injuring his left forearm, left knee and right thigh. Straight after the attack, the suspect fled from the scene.

The injured victim of the chopping attack somehow managed to raise the alarm to get some help. The police department was informed about the chopping attack on the victim in Princes Town.

In response, the police department took charge and a team of officers under the guidance of Inspector Ramlogan visited the crime scene and confirmed the report while initiating the investigation.

The victim of the attack was immediately transferred to the hospital under medical observation for medical treatment. It is said after the efforts of the medical staff, the victim was in stable condition after getting the treatment.

The local people of Princes Town and the residents of the communities around the nation share their opinions on the case after learning about the chopping attack on the victim.

People are saying, “If it is not shooting, then it is a cutlass or knife. What is really going on in Trinidad? It looks like people hate one another over here in the nation. Is everyday bad news in Trinidad? Brothers love one another; life is very short. Let us make Trinidad a saved place together.”

People are hoping for the betterment of the victim and raising concerns about the safety and security of society. People are demanding a quick resolution to the case by arresting such criminals in society as soon as possible.