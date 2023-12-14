34-year-old woman became victim of firing in Chaguanas

A 34-year-old woman was shot early Monday morning, 11 December, in Chaguanas. Although she survived the attack, she is in critical condition due to multiple injuries.

Trinidad and Tobago: A 34-year-old woman was shot early Monday morning, 11 December, in Chaguanas. Although she survived the attack, she is in critical condition due to multiple injuries. The incident took place around 3:45 am at her house on Tobago Road.

As per the reports, she was with her boyfriend at the time of the attack. There were two men who entered the yard directly, and one of them was equipped with a firearm.

The man with the gun started firing instantly without giving any clue, and a bullet struck the right shoulder of the woman. After this, both suspects fled the scene in a hurry.

The injured victim immediately went to the nearby hospital without wasting any time. At the hospital, the medical staff promptly took her under observation. It is reported that the victim is now stable and in improved condition.

The police were made aware of the attack, and officers from the Central Division Task Force responded at the moment and visited the scene of the incident to initiate the investigation.

Officers, after thoroughly investigating the whole place of the crime scene investigators, fetched 26 rounds of 9mm ammunition.

Conducted a thorough examination of the area, uncovering 26 rounds of 9mm ammunition. The recovery of ammunition from the scene is a very important clue to take the investigation forward.

This hind will contribute to identifying a lot about the individuals who were involved in the shooting and if they are known of the victim or an unknown gang.

The motive of the attackers to shoot the victim is still unclear as the investigating officers have not found any link till now.

Law enforcement officials are actively working to cover every possibility and trying to connect all the dots around the circumstances leading to the attack on the victim.

The police are looking to collect information from the neighbourhood about the incident and their connection with the victim with her background.

Authorities are asking community members to share any kind of information they have related to the violence or victim that can help in the investigation moving in the right path.

Due to this incident, members of the community are in panic, and concerns are raised about the gun violence in the area.

Local authorities are giving surety of increasing the safety and security of the neighbourhood and confirming that no one else will be the victim of such violence.

It is said that all updates will be passed to the public as the investigation go forward and find some valid evidence, and the law will bring justice to the victim surely.