34-year-old man beaten by 4 suspects in Diego Martin robbery

Trinidad and Tobago: A 34-year-old man became the victim of robbery and was beaten seriously at Isaac Trace in Blue Basin Diego Martin, a town in the northwestern part of Trinidad, on the night of Sunday, 14 January, around 9:30 pm. The identity of the victim is still not confirmed yet.

As per the reports, at the time of the robbery, the victim was going to visit someone at Isaac Trace in Blue Basin of Diego Martin when suddenly, four unknown men approached him on the way nearly at 9:30 pm.

The four suspects stopped the victim and attacked for the robbery immediately. After this unexpected incident, the victim got scared and tried to resist to save his valuables.

The suspects, after observing his resistance, started beating him. They assaulted the victim by hitting him multiple times, making him vulnerable, and robbing him of two cellular phones and two knives.

Straight after the robbery, the four suspects fled from the scene. The victim somehow took control of himself and went to the local police station around Diego Martin to file the report of Robbery.

The victim went to the West End Police Station and made a report of a robbery in response to which police officers took charge and recorded the statement of the victim.

The victim was taken to immediately transferred to the St James Hospital under medical observation to get medical treatment. It is said that the condition of the victim is better now.

The investigation started by the police officers around the robbery case in the area of Diego Martin. The inquiries are conducted to collect the information under the guidance of Officer Ramnarine.

The people around the communities of Diego Martin are in panic after learning about the case of robbery in the area. The people around the nation are also worried as the case raised concerns about safety and security in the nation.

People are saying, “The new year has started, but the conditions are still the same. We thought that our police officers were doing good work with time, but it doesn’t seem so anymore. We need to really think about how to solve these situations in the nation.”

People also commented on the victim, saying, “What is going on? It doesn’t look like the man is innocent. Like why was he carrying two knives with him? And whom he was going to meet at that time? That too with knives! That is suspicious.”

The police officers are trying to trace the suspects of the robbery and are working on the clues collected from investigations and inquiries around Diego Martin.

The people are hoping for the betterment of the victim and are demanding a quick resolution to the case by arresting the suspects.