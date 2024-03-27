34-year-old autistic man shot and killed in Tunapuna

34-year-old autistic man died after getting shot at the outside of his home in Tunapuna on Monday, 25 March.

Trinidad and Tobago: A 34-year-old man, who was autistic, died after getting shot at the outside of his home in Tunapuna, a town in the northwestern part of Trinidad, on the afternoon of Monday, 25 March, around 4:00 pm.

The autistic victim of the Tunapuna shooting lived at the Bamboo Trace along Upper Fairley Street, where he was murdered by an assailant. The name of the deceased victim is disclosed to be Kyplyn Sandy, commonly known as Pickly.

As per the reports on the case, the autistic victim of Tunapuna, Kyplyn Sandy, was outside of his home where he was sitting on a chair at the time of the shooting incident on the day. At nearly 4:00 pm, an assailant went to the place and approached the victim.

Reportedly, the suspected man was armed with a gun with which he launched a shooting attack on the victim, hitting him several times about the body. The suspect, after the lethal attack on the victim, left him wounded and bleeding, after which he fled the crime scene.

It is mentioned that the victim, Kyplyn Sandy, who was covered with his blood flowing from the gunshot wounds was rescued by the residents of the neighbourhood. The residents went out to look for the reason after hearing the sound of the shooting in the locality.

Straight after, the fatal shooting attack on the autistic man was informed to the law enforcement department of Tunapuna with the emergency health services for medical attention. Anyhow, till the help arrived at the mentioned address, the victim was already dead.

In response to the information of the lethal shooting in the Tunapuna on an autistic, police officers took charge and confirmed the report after visiting the crime scene. The designated medical officer also visited the crime scene with the police officers.

The investigating officers seized the place and initiated the investigation to collect relevant clues against the criminal. Meanwhile, the designated medical officer started the examination of the body of the victim and shared his gains with the officers.

As the investigation into the case is ongoing by the investigators, this murder is added as the third murder in the region of Tunapuna in the records, only this month till now. The previous murder was reported on Thursday, 7 March.

In that case, a 50-year-old man was stabbed and killed at his home along Davis Street in Tunapuna. The victim was identified by his name of Marvin Monticeux, who was also known as Silverfox commonly.