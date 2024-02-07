33-year-old man remanded in charge of St Catherine robbery

Jamaica: A 33-year-old man was remanded by Janelle Nelson-Gayle, the judge of St Catherine Parish Court, on Tuesday, 6 February, in relation to the case of an attempted robbery of a delivery truck where he got shot on Friday, 12 January. The case is transferred to Gun Court for the hearing on Monday, 26 February.

The suspect of the robbery, identified with the name of Michael Smart, was charged with the offences of assaulting with the intention of robbery, wounding with intent, and possessing an illegal firearm and ammunition without any permission. Under the same charges, Michael Smart was taken to the Parish Court of St Catherine, a parish in the southeastern part of Jamaica.

As per the reports, the incident of robbery of which the allegations are laid on Michael Smart took place on the day of 12 January at nearly 11:00 am when the attempt was made by Smart with his two partners in crime to rob a delivery truck.

It is mentioned that in the act of robbery, the occupiers of the truck resisted the crime and the struggle eventually led to the unorganised shooting. In the random firing, one of the sidemen of the truck became the victim of firing and got injured.

Somehow, one bullet also got fired towards Michael Smart, leaving him wounded. Through constant struggle, the truck men successfully disarmed the culprit, Michael Smart.

The incident of robbery in St Catherine by Michael Smart and other suspects was immediately reported to the police department in response to which police officers took charge.

After confirming the report, police officers started the investigation and conducted inquiries into the case. The culprit, Michael Smart, was arrested by the police and charged with the related offences.

The people of the nation and the residents of the communities around St Catherine are sharing their opinions on the case after learning about the case of attempted robbery in which the culprit, Michael Smart, got shot and is now remanded.

People are saying, “This must be happening all the time with all the criminals. What a brave action by the almost victims of the robbery and what a shameful failure of the criminals. Every citizen now needed to be brave like this and fight against the crime instead of waiting for help. Now, this robber also needed to be punished the most.”