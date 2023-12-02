PM Terrance Drew calls for bold climate action at COP28

Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis Dr Terrance Drew, called for bold action to tackle the climate crisis. He was speaking at COP28 in Dubai and added that the world is on fire and the temperatures are rising rapidly.

He added that the Small Island Developing States such as St Kitts and Nevis cannot survive another round of inaction.

“For SIDS, 1.5 to stay alive is still a must. Boldly, I join the leaders from the global south, in particular, the Caribbean community forced to the front line of the climate crisis to demand greater accountability and responsibility,” said Terrance Drew.

He stated that many Caribbean islands will be lost to the pages of history if significant actions are not taken.

Prime Minister Drew also lauded the UAE for being an example of resilient development. “Our host country, the UAE, celebrates 52nd Union Day, and we extend our heartfelt congratulations. UAE is the clearest example of what it means to envision and deliver a resilient development. Action builds trust,” he emphasized.

He also voiced for Taiwan and added that as an Island nation it should be allowed to play a meaningful role in the execution of essential policy drives of the United Nations.

St Kitts and Nevis: Smallest Independent Nation in the Western Hemisphere

Prime Minister Terrance Drew stated that St Kitts and Nevis is a small nation with a population of 55,000 people. He added that the country is making significant investments in different sectors, including energy.

“Our small size and notable position as the smallest independent nation in the Western Hemisphere presents opportunities with the convergence of our geo-strategic outlooks, global collaborations and focused investments, especially in the energy sector, we can become the first model Sustainable Island State in the world showcasing a path to progress,”.

Green Energy

He also discussed the geothermal development in the twin-island nation, adding that it allows a nationwide underground connection between the two islands.

Moreover, the Prime Minister emphasized that the country is aiming to produce fully green energy and expects to get the capacity to share with the neighbouring islands.

“An investment of over USD 350 million over the next five years can ensure that St Kitts and Nevis can go fully green with the capacity to provide clean energy to our neighbouring countries,” he further added.

Furthermore, he added that recently, St Kitts and Nevis negotiated 45 MGWT of solar energy with battery storage.

“Our small nation has a GDP of just about 1 billion, while comparatively here are individual nations who have a combined GDP of every Caribbean Nation; however, our size doesn’t dim our ambitions, in fact, it stirs it,” he stated.

He added that action is required not only to save the Small Island Developing States but to save the entire world from the challenges of climate change.

Anglina Byron, developed a deep-seated passion for journalism. Anglina is recognized for her tenacity, strength, and unwavering commitment to delivering honest and reliable news across the Caribbean. She covers general affairs of the region. contact@associatestimes.com