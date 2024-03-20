32-year-old died in shooting of Chaguanas market

32-year-old man lost his life in front of his brother after facing a shooting attack in the market of Chaguanas on 16 March.

Trinidad and Tobago: A 32-year-old man lost his life in front of his brother after facing a shooting attack by an unknown masked assailant while selling fruits and vegetables in the market of Chaguanas on the afternoon of Saturday, 16 March, around 3:15 pm.

The deceased victim of the shooting attack in Chaguanas market was a local vendor who was identified with his name of Mark Quashie. Mark used to operate a stall of fruits and vegetables to sell the market for his daily earnings.

As per the sources, the victim was shot in the crowded market at around 3:15 pm while the man was selling his items when the suspect went to the place and took advantage of people around.

The man was carrying a firearm and was covering his face with a mask to keep his identity undisclosed. It is assumed that the assailant was someone known to the victim vendor with whom he was having any kind of conflict.

The unknown man shoved his gun among other customers and made his way to shoot the vendor. In the firing, the vendor got shot in his chest which later became the reason for his death.

Due to the unexpected shooting, the market got messed up, in which the wounded victim, Mark Quashie, somehow managed to escape the place in the hope of saving his life. Meanwhile, the suspect fled from the crime scene.

The vendor ran from the place of the shooting and went to a casino in the locality of Chaguanas, which was guarded by security. The victim’s brother noticed the incident and rescued the vendor victim.

Reportedly, in the casino, the bother found the victim bleeding from his gunshot wound on the chest from which he lost his life in the arms of his brother. His brother called the ambulance for help that could save his life but the vendor took his last breath and was pronounced dead in the Chaguanas District Health Facility.

The law enforcement department is involved in the case after getting the information about the lethal shooting in the Chaguanas market of the vendor who died. The police officers are trying to trace the suspect of the crime.

It is said that the police department collected some relevant connections that could be the reason behind the fatal attack on the vendor. The police came to know that this was not the first act of violence in which the vendor was involved.

The victim was also involved in the tussle against a man due to a girl, who could be behind all this. However, the professional relations of the vendor are said to be very good where he kept good relations with his all customers.