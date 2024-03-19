31-year-old woman under custody for stabbing Cocoyea man

31-year-old woman held by police for stabbing a man after an argument, who left injured in the attack, in Cocoyea, on 16 March.

Trinidad and Tobago: A 31-year-old woman was held by police officers in the case of stabbing a man after an argument, who left injured in the attack, in Cocoyea, a locality in San Fernando, on Saturday, 16 March, around 3:20 am.

The culprit woman in the Cocoyea stabbing case is said to be a hairdresser by profession and lives in a village along the southern coast of Trinidad, named Moruga. While the injured victim man of the stabbing attack is identified as a 44-year-old man.

The name of the victim is disclosed as Derron Gray. Gray lives at the location of Saint Andrews Park East in the neighbourhood of Cocoyea in San Fernando, a city on the western coast of Trinidad.

The sources say, that the victim and the culprit were together in Cocoyea at the time when the stabbing attack on the man took place at nearly 3:20 am. The reason behind the stabbing attack on the victim was self-defence, which is claimed by the accused woman in the police statement.

As per the reports, the argument erupted between the man and woman which got heated up and led the woman to get armed with a knife. Eventually, the woman attacked the man, leaving him wounded on his right shoulder.

The injured victim rushed himself to the San Fernando General Hospital while bleeding from the wound to receive immediate medical treatment. In the hospital, he was instantly admitted by the medical staff and taken for emergency surgery. It is reported that the man is not under a life threat.

Under the criminal case, the police department was informed about the case of a stabbing attack on a man who came into the hospital. The police officers from the San Fernando Police Station took charge and initiated an investigation into the case.

The police officers recorded the statements and not taking a long time, the accused woman was held and taken into custody by the police department. The woman also mentioned her side of the story around the incident in which she was under threat.

The law enforcement department is investigating the Cocoyea stabbing case and focusing on all possibilities related to the story to find out the real reason and true side of the incident. The relationship between both and the people known to both is assumed to play an important role in the investigation.