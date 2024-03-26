31-member team to represent Barbados at 2024 CARIFTA Games

A total of 31-member team is all set to represent Barbados at the 2024 CARIFTA Games Championships which is scheduled to be held at Grenada from March 30 to April 1, 2024.

Barbados: A total of 31-member team is all set to represent Barbados at the 2024 CARIFTA Games Championships which is scheduled to be held at Grenada from March 30 to April 1, 2024. The team will compete in different games in the categories such as U20, and U17.

In the under-20 boys, Barbados will be represented by Nikolai Clarke, Kaden Dowrich-Roach (CP), Ke’iron Haynes (Lodge), Daniel Duncan, Brandon Hinds (CCFS) Tylan Mayers, Jaquan Pilgrim (SMS), Aragorn Straker, Teon Haynes, Yazid Daniel, (Comb) Aaron Morris (HC).

In the Under-17 Boys, the team will consist of athletes such as Luke McIntyre, Aidan Moore, Jules O’garro (HC), Jayden Walcott (Comb) and Jahkye Brewster (Lodge).

The Under-17 Girls team will consist of Tia Applewhaite, Chanecia Bryan (Combermere), Aniya Nurse, Kiami-Rae Orford (Alleyne), Danya Skeete (QC), and Lashay Wilkinson (Princess Margaret).

The Under-20 Girls will comprise Zakaiya Hunte, Kelia Bentham (Combermere), Kadia Rock, Ashlyn Simmons (Alexandra), Shania Thomas, Isis Gaskin (Harrison College), Ariel Archer Princess Margaret, Kishawna Niles, Layla Haynes, overseas-based formerly HC.

Earlier Isis Gaskin from Harrison College was named in the 2024 Barbados CARIFTA track and field team and will participate in the 3,000m event. She is a national tri-athlete and represented the country at several regional and international events including “Americas Triathlon World Cup”

Besides this, Lashay Wilkison of Princess Margaret Secondary School was also selected to make her first appearance for Barbados at the CARIFTA Games in the girls’ 300m event. She is known for her performance and captured gold in the 2024 BSSAC opening event which is open girls’ 300 metres in a time of 11 minutes.

Layla Haynes will also represent Barbados as she performed exceptionally at the 2023 CARIFTA Games in Nassau and won U20 Girls 1500m. She will again participate in the same sport and generate huge support from the people of the country.

Zakaiya Hunte is also known for her exceptional performances and participated in several regional and international events.