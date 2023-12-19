3 Referees from Grenada selected for 2024 FIFA International

The Grenada Football Association announced 3 local referees that have been accepted for 2024 FIFA International Referee Lists from Grenada

The Grenada Football Association has announced that three (3) local referees have been selected for the 2024 FIFA International Referee Lists from Grenada.

Reon Radix, a highly skilled referee, has been selected along with Clenton Daniel and Kessy Phillip, both talented assistant referees.

This achievement is a testament to their dedication and commitment to the sport of football over the years. The Grenada Football Association has extended its warmest congratulations to them for the well-deserved recognition.

Reon and Clenton have been included in the FIFA International Referee Lists for the past seven (7) years, which speaks to their consistent levels of improvements and is a significant milestone in their careers.

The selection of Kessy demonstrates that there are similar talents on the island, which is a testament to the potential within our local football community.

The association has showed their confidence that Reon Radix, Clenton Daniel, and Kessy Phillip that they will continue to excel on the international stage, upholding fair play and contributing to the success of football matches worldwide.

Jewels of the Caribbean U – 17 Women’s tournament

Grenada will be represented at the Jewels of the Caribbean U17 Women’s Tournament in Trinidad from December 16-20.

Grenada lost their second match in the Jewels of the Caribbean U17 Women’s tournament in Trinidad. The final score of Trinidad and Tobago was 4 with Grenada at 1.

Saint Vincent and grenadines won the match played against Grenada with the score of 2-1.

Earlier Grenada lost to Trinidad and Tobago in the first match with the score of 1-4 that took place on Saturday, 16th December 2023.

Also Match fixtures are announced by the Grenada football association in Division 1.

