28-year-old man held with ammunition in Portmore

28-year-old man held and charged with offence of dealing illegal weapons and possession of ammunition in Portmore on 29 February.

Jamaica: A 28-year-old man was held by the police department and charged with the offence of dealing illegal weapons and possession of ammunition without any permission along Braeton Parkway in Portmore on the night of Thursday, 29 February, around 10:15 pm.

The suspect who was arrested with ammunition in the Portmore settlement of Saint Catherine, a parish in the southeastern part of Jamaica, is identified with the name of Ramone McDonald. The suspect man, Ramone McDonald, lives in the Portmore Park locality.

As per the reports, the suspect was arrested and ammunition was seized by a team of police officers of the Portmore department on the day at nearly 10:15 pm when they were on a regular mobile patrol.

While the officers were on patrol in the locality, they observed the suspect, Ramone, who was acting weirdly, which raised the officers’ suspicion on him. It is mentioned that the police officers approached the suspect with authority and conducted a search.

In the search, the police officers checked the bag carried by the suspect from which they discovered twenty eight counts of 5.56 ammunition. The suspect man was immediately arrested by the police officers and taken into custody with the seizure of unauthorised ammunition.

Eventually, the suspect was charged with the relevant offences. Reportedly, the date of the suspect’s appearance in front of the judge for a hearing is set to be on 8 March.

The officers from the police department are continuing the investigation and inquiries into the case to trace the offenders involved and somehow connected with the suspect. The suspect, Ramone McDonald, is also interrogated by police officers to collect more information about the hidden criminals.

The local people of the communities around Portmore and the citizens of Jamaica are sharing their opinions and views about the case after hearing about the incident where police officers seized ammunition carried by the suspect without any permission and arrested him.

The people say, “Great once more that the criminal is caught. Especially one who is involved in the supply of guns to other criminals. Still don’t know how many criminals are still hidden around the island. It would be good if all of them got arrested by the police. There will be no more crime. We have a long way to go.”