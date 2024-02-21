28-year-old man died in fatal shooting outside bar in Palmyra

28-year-old man lost his life in fatal shooting outside Rawle's Recreation Club by an armed suspect in Palmyra on 18 February.

Trinidad and Tobago: A 28-year-old man lost his life in a fatal shooting outside Rawle’s Recreation Club by an armed suspect in Palmyra, a town in the southwestern part of Trinidad, on Sunday, 18 February, around 2:45 am.

The deceased victim of the fatal shooting attack in Palmyra is identified with the name of Julieno Lewis, who lived along Corial Road in Princes Town, a town in the southern part of Trinidad.

As per the report, the incident of the Palmyra shooting on the victim took place on the day while he was outside the club in the car park seated in his motor vehicle which was an AD wagon car of silver colour.

While the victim man was sitting in his car, the suspect arrived at the place and approached him at nearly 2:45 am. The suspect was armed with a firearm. The suspect suddenly fired multiple shots at the victim with the clear intention of killing him.

As per the statement of the witnesses who allegedly saw the incident of shooting and were present nearby said that the suspect had communicated with the victim and asked a few questions before killing him in the fatal attack.

Straight after the shooting attack, the victim fled from the place of the crime. The incident of the shooting was noticed by the people nearby who immediately went to the place to rescue the victim.

The incident of shooting in Palmyra outside the bar was instantly reported to the police department. In response to the report, the officers from the local police station took charge and went to the place of the shooting. After visiting the shooting site, the police officers confirmed the report of the shooting attack and took the area under control to start the early investigation.

The victim of the shooting who was bleeding from his wounds from the gunshots was transferred to the San Fernando General Hospital under medical observation for treatment. After all the efforts of the medical staff, the victim of the shooting lost his life and was declared dead officially.

The officers from the police department are conducting the investigation and inquiries in the case to collect the clues that can help to trace the suspect involved in the shooting attack.

The people of the nation and the local residents of the communities around Palmyra town are sharing their opinions in the case after hearing about the incident of the fatal shooting in which a man died.

The people are saying, “This can’t be a random attack. The victim was probably already known to the killer. Must be any previous give and take. Anyhow this is not a light situation and the killer must be in jail and punished with his companions.”

This incident is the fourth murder case recorded in the southern division of Trinidad till now in this month only. The previous murder case was recorded on Friday, 16 February, in which a 31-year-old man became the victim of a fatal stabbing and shooting attack in Gasparillo.

The man was identified with the name of Luka Lorenzo Simmons, who was a labourer of Union Park East in Gopaul Lands of Marabella. The man was shot and killed after getting stabbed in a confrontation at KFC.