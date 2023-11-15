26 artistes to perform live in Power Soca Monarch

26 gifted artistes have been qualified to perform live in the elimination stage of the SKELEC Power Soca Monarch Competition

St Kitts and Nevis: 26 gifted artistes have been qualified to perform live in the elimination stage of the SKELEC Power Soca Monarch Competition. It will take place on Friday, December 1, 2023 in St Kitts and Nevis as the fringe event of the Sugar Mas 52.

The artistes have been selected after they submitted their music before the deadline of Friday, November 10, 2023.

The event will feature fierce competition between these competitors. Out of these challengers, 10 exceptional talents will advance to the final stage of the SKELEC Power Soca Monarch Competition.

The two winners from last year’s Soca Monarch competition, Stadics (Power) and Mr Bagnall (Groovy) will advance automatically to the Finals. They have until the day of the Eliminations to declare whether they will be participating in the final stage of the competition.

They presented the Soca artists performing in the elimination stage of the competition, along with their respective entries:

Charvis Isaac (Luck Boss) – “Carnival Madness” Jervin Vanterpool (Jervin) – “Carnival Sickness” Nikita (Nikita) – “Pick Up Something” Junior Newton (Badman Polo) – “Speechless” Jahren Pryce (Musicman Jahren) – “Breadman” Kevron Mulley (Mulley Media) – “Fake Bum” Franklyn Percival (Tbone) – “Pirates” Bjorn Bassue (Mr. Hype) – “Pot spoon” Nickhail Rogers (Nickhail) – “Sail” Basil Prescott (Blade) – “Outrage” Craig McDowell (C-Mac) – “Put Something Up” Rocco Browne (Rocco Dan) – “Sugar Mas” Shakier Challenger (Tuff Vybz) – “Old School Bounce” Javid Wilkinson (Short Dan) – “Fake Fren” James Edward Ashton (Klymate) – “Real Mas” Learie Hobson (King Honesty) – “Bun Dem Calories” Akeem Manners (Footsy) – “Loose De Thing” Odito Morton (Adowah) – “Sweat Out” Delroy Huggins (Delly Ranks) – “Hyper” Shavon Lawrence (Farda Tustee) – “Mr. Problem” Nayala Daniel (Ny) – “Whole Stage” Kelvin Kelly (Ras Kelley) – “ Show Case” Kenyatta Warner & Christian Kamal Nathaniel (Issa Kamal & Easi) – “Show” Jason Mitchum (5 Star Pino) – “2 Can Play that Game” Jevon Richards (Westside) – “Carnival Hog” Jason Kyte (KT-Dan) – “Imprint”

With the announcement of these artistes, the St Kitts and Nevis National Carnival Committee expressed its gratitude to all participants, sponsors and supporters. It added that the event on December 2023 promises to be great and celebrate the rich cultural heritage.

The event will also showcase the great music talents of the people in St Kitts and Nevis and define Sugar Mas.

