25-year-old man killed in fatal shooting in Belmont

Trinidad and Tobago: A 25-year-old man was shot and killed when he went to sell an item at Belle Eau Road of Belmont in Port of Spain, the capital city of Trinidad and Tobago, on the evening of Saturday, 6 January.

The deceased victim is identified with the name of Shakell George, who lived at Belle Eau Road in Belmont.

As per the reports, the victim walked along the Belle Eau Road to meet a buyer around 7:30 pm on the day when the incident of shooting took place.

Suddenly, a black Nissan X-Trail car approached him. The car stopped near him, and many men armed with firearms got out of the vehicle and ambushed him.

After noticing this unexpected attack and observing the threat to his life, the victim tried to escape from the place but collapsed at the corner of Walcott Lane.

The unknown assailants started shooting at the victim with a clear intention to kill him. After shooting at the victim, all assailants got back in the car and fled from the place.

The people nearby witnessed the attack and went for the help of the victim. They immediately informed the police department about the shooting incident in Belmont, in response to which officers took charge and went to the place.

After visiting the shooting site, officers confirmed the report and took control of the area for initial investigation. On the scene, officers found the lifeless body of the victim, bleeding from multiple gunshot wounds.

The officers called the DMO on the shooting scene for an examination of the body. After examination, the DMO shared his observations with the officers and officially declared the victim dead.

The officers of multiple departments like the Belmont CID and the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region I with crime scene investigators, started the joint investigation.

The investigation is going on actively by the officers to trace the suspects, and they are also trying to figure out the reason for the attack on the victim.

This incident of murder is the second incident which took place in the region of Belmont in this month and year till now.

The previous case of murder recorded in the region was on the day of the new year on Monday, 1 January 2024. There, a 41-year-old victim named Adunde Telemaque, also known as Stem was also shot and killed at Lower St Barb’s Road in Belmont.

The people of the communities around are very worried about the security and safety of the region after back-to-back criminal activities.

The local people are also hoping for the betterment of the family of the victim and demanding a quick resolution of the case to maintain security and safety in the area.