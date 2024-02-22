25-year-old man killed in Cunupia shooting attack

25-year-old man lost his life in a fatal shooting attack with his female friend who got injured in the attack in Cunupia on 20 February.

Trinidad and Tobago: A 25-year-old man lost his life in a fatal shooting attack with his female friend who got injured in the attack by unknown assailants along Maraj Lane at Chin Chin Road in Cunupia, a town in the western part of Trinidad, on Tuesday, 20 February.

The deceased victim of the fatal shooting attack in Cunupia is identified with the name of Sherlon Williams, who lived along Church Street in Chickland, a village in the western part of Trinidad. The identity of the injured female friend of the victim man is not known till now.

As per the reports, the incident of the fatal shooting attack on the victim and his female friend took place on the day while both were out on the roadway and were present along Maraj Lane in Cunupia. It is said that, while they were out on the location the suspects went to the place and approached the victims with aggression.

The suspects ambushed the victims on their way and suddenly started shooting in their direction which eventually killed the victim, Williams, and injured his female friend. Straight after the attack on the victims, the suspect fled from the place of the crime.

The incident of the shooting attack on the victims was observed by the locals living in the neighbourhood who heard the loud sound of multiple explosions. After the search for the source and the reason for the explosions, the residents found the victims of the shooting lying on the roadway.

The incident of the shooting attack on the victims in Cunupia was informed to the police department. In response to the report, the police officers from the local police station took charge and went to the crime scene.

After visiting the shooting site, the police officers confirmed the report and took area under the control to start the early investigation to collect clues and potential evidence from the place against the suspects.

The emergency health services were also informed about the fatal shooting attack on the victims to get medical help. The victim, Williams, was not able to survive the attack and was declared dead officially on the spot.

Meanwhile, his female friend who was bleeding from her gunshot wounds was instantly taken to the hospital under medical observation for treatment. She was reported to be in stable condition.

The officers from the police department are conducting the investigation and inquiries in the case to trace the suspects involved in the crime. The police officers are collecting information and clues about the incident.

This case of murder by shooting is the second murder case in the region of Cunupia that has been recorded in this month till now. In the previous case, a 40-year-old man was killed by chopping inside his home along Munroe Road in Cunupia. The deceased victim was identified with the name of Michael Samaroo.