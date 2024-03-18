24-year-old man charged in Westmoreland murder case

Jamaica: A 24-year-old man was charged by the law enforcement department on Saturday, 16 March, in a last year murder case of a 40-year-old man by shooting in the Mount Pleasant district of Westmoreland, a parish in the western part of Jamaica, on 8 June 2023, around 10:15 am.

The culprit is said to be a labourer by profession who lives at the Rose Heights in the Westmoreland parish. The identity of the man is disclosed by the department as Trevaughn McDonald. The man was arrested and charged by the police department of Saint James, a neighbouring parish of Westmoreland on the western coast.

The deceased victim in the murder case is identified as a farmer, Damion Henry, who was commonly known as Frass. The victim farmer was a resident of the Content district of the Westmoreland parish.

As per the sources, the murder incident against the farmer took place on the day in Westmoreland last year in the month of June while the victim was talking to his friend while standing along the Mount Pleasant main road.

Reportedly, while Damion Henry was involved in the conversation with his friend a motor vehicle which was a Toyota Axio car went on the scene while driving along the road and approached the farmer.

The motor car was occupied by the culprit, Trevaughn McDonald, who was then carrying a firearm with himself. It is said that he drove towards the farmer and suddenly launched an attack on him. He shot the victim multiple times and the motivation was clearly to kill the farmer.

After the lethal shooting attack on the victim farmer at nearly 10:15 am, the suspect, Trevaughn McDonald, fled from the crime scene on his motor vehicle. The report of the shooting of the farmer was immediately made to the police department.

The victim, covered in his blood, was taken to the hospital for emergency medical treatment. Anyhow, the farmer was not able to live and was eventually declared as the deceased victim of the fatal attack.

The police officers took charge of the case in response to the report of the crime and started with the investigation to trace the murderer of the farmer in Westmoreland. The investigation led the law enforcement agencies to the culprit and his arrest.

The culprit, Trevaughn McDonald, was taken into custody and later charged in the presence of his attorney under the relevant offences committed by him in the murder case.