23-year-old man remanded for sexual offence with minor in Arima

Trinidad and Tobago: A 23-year-old man was remanded and taken to the appearance in the Arima Magistrate’s court on Wednesday, 7 February, under the charges of kidnapping and sexual offence against a minor girl on 28 December 2022, which was reported to the police department on 1 February 2024.

The suspect belongs to San Juan, a town in the northwestern part of Trinidad, and was charged with the offences of kidnapping, sexual penetration forcibly and sexual assault against the minor girl.

The case of the sexual offence against the suspect on a minor was heard by Magistrate Brambhanan Dubay. The suspect is ordered to appear again in the court on 24 June for the hearing.

As per the report, the incident of sexual offence with the minor victim took place on the day while she was on her way home when the suspect unexpectedly approached her.

It is said that when the minor victim was outside her home and was about to enter inside, the suspect came on the moment and grabbed her from behind. The suspect kidnapped her and took the girl with him to a structure that was unfinished at a near distance. On the place, allegedly, the minor victim was sexually assaulted by the suspect man.

The incident of sexual offence in Arima was reported to the police department this month in response to which the police officers recorded the statement of the victim, a minor girl. The police officers took charge and arrested the suspect involved in the crime.

The investigation was conducted by a team of police officers under the supervision of Superintendent Guy Alleyne and Inspector Jones. The suspect was charged with relevant offences by WPC Rudder on 4 February.

The residents of Arima, named the citizens living in different communities around the nation, are sharing their opinions on the case after hearing about the incident of a man charged with sexual offence with a minor girl.

People are saying, “What a horrific world and what a disgusting people. It is out of understanding how someone gets this kind of intention to do ugly things to a child. And why do people hide these things? Quick actions must be taken to expose these animals to human faces revolving in society. Now, just this man must be punished like hell, and no mercy should be shown.”

The people are hoping for the betterment of the victim for her future life and are demanding justice for her. People want the law to take strict actions against the culprit. People are also mentioning their concerns related to the measures of safety and security in the region.