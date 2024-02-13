23-year-old arrested by police with firearm in Arouca

Trinidad and Tobago: A 23-year-old man was arrested by police officers among three suspects in an anti-crime operation for the offence of possessing an illegal firearm with ammunition in Arouca on Sunday, 11 February, around 1:20 am. The suspect under arrest is from Railway Road Extension in Arouca, a town in the northern part of Trinidad.

As per the reports, the anti-crime operation seizing a firearm was conducted on the day by a team of officers from the Arouca Criminal Investigations Department while they were on their regular mobile patrolling at nearly 1:20 am when they observed three suspects.

It is mentioned that the officers, while moving towards the north direction along Thomas Trace in Arouca, suspected three men running in the east direction near an abandoned structure. The officers stopped at the location to learn about the situation and tried to approach the suspects.

It is said that the three suspects in the place observed the arrival of police officers and attempted to flee from the location, which led to a small chase on foot. The two suspects out of three were able to escape from the officers while jumping over the gate, where officers were able to catch on suspect successfully.

After catching the suspect, police officers immediately conducted a search of the man to find anything of suspicion he was carrying with him. The police officers discovered a firearm possessed by the man without any permission, which was a brown Taurus G2C pistol.

The firearm was loaded with a magazine with eight rounds of ammunition of 9mm in it. The police officers, straight after the search, instantly arrested the suspect and eventually charged him with relevant offences.

The people of the communities around Arouca and the citizens of the nation are sharing their opinions on the case after hearing about the incident of the arrest of a man with an illegal firearm by police officers in an anti-crime operation.

People are saying, “Great work by officers that a criminal is caught. Many will blame them for losing two others, but we need to see how officers suspected a crime and took action; otherwise, we are never going to know about the criminal, and an innocent would have suffered. Caught others also soon.”

The police department officers are continuing their investigation and conducting inquiries to trace the suspects involved with the case with the arrested man under the guidance of PC Scott. It is also said that the arrested man is assisting the officers with their investigation of the case.