22-year-old man found dead by shooting in forest of Arima

Trinidad and Tobago: A 22-year-old man was found dead by shooting in the forest at the north off Maturita Extension in Arima, a town in the northern part of Trinidad, where he had gone to dig yams. The victim went into the forest on Saturday, 23 March, while his body was found on Sunday, 24 March.

As per the reports, while he went to the forest to collect yams, he was not alone but accompanied by a neighbour, who is a 40-year-old man living in the locality of Maturita Extension along Bypass Road in the Arima town of Trinidad. The deceased victim of the Arima shooting is identified with his name, Kerron Ross.

As per the statements, the neighbour was with the victim in the early times when they went inside the forest, but a little later, at nearly 2:00 pm, the victim decided to go deep inside the forest to collect yams but the neighbour refused.

Anyhow, the victim went inside the deep forest while the neighbour stayed near a river, waiting for him to return. It is said that the neighbour waited for the young man for approximately two hours at the place.

After waiting for a long time, the neighbour decided to move to a nearby location to dig yams, as the victim man was still not back. At nearly 1:00 am, the neighbour went back to his home alone and visited the family of the victim, Kerron Ross Ross, to check if he was also back home.

As per the sources, after the neighbour learned that Kerron Ross was not back home, and his family knowing that he was not with the neighbour got panicked and everyone started searching for him in the forest.

After the search, the victim was found in the forest, who was already dead on the location. He was wounded due to a gunshot on his head which took his life. After the discovery, the shooting crime was instantly reported to the Arima police department.

The police officers took charge in response to the murder case and went to the mentioned location. On the crime site, the police officers seized the entire place for investigation after confirming the report. The designated medical officer examined the lifeless body of the victim with the police officers and made his pronouncement.

The Arima police department collected a 12-gauge trap gun at the location of the shooting with a spent shell. It is assumed that the same trap gun was used to commit the crime and killing of the victim. The investigation in the case is conducted by the law enforcement department under the guidance of PC Williams.