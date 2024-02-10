21-year-old man surrenderes for shooting officer in Freeport

21-year-old man surrendered to police in the case of a fatal shooting against an officer who lost his life in Freeport on Friday, 9 February.

Trinidad and Tobago: A 21-year-old man surrendered himself after visiting the police station with his attorney in the case of a fatal shooting against an officer who lost his life in Freeport, a town in the western part of Trinidad, on Friday, 9 February, around 4:00 pm.

The suspect of the fatal shooting of Freeport is from Quarry Road in Valencia, a town in the northeastern part of Trinidad, whereas the deceased officer was Corporal Marlone Mitchelle. It is also mentioned that the police department has recovered the official firearm that belonged to the victim officer.

As per the reports, the incident of the fatal shooting of Freeport in which Corporal Mitchelle lost his life took place on the day at nearly 12:55 am when the officer was off duty. It is mentioned that the officers got involved in an argument with the suspect, which turned into a heated confrontation.

It is said that things went out of hand, and the suspect got armed with a firearm and fired at the officers in the confrontation, which eventually took his life. Later, the suspect, in the company of his attorney, went to the Freeport police station and surrendered himself for the crime.

After the crime, before the surrender of the suspect, the incident was reported to the police department, in response to which police officers took charge and started their investigation.

Erla Harewood-Christopher, the Commissioner of Police, requested that the residents share relevant information about the case with the police officers, which could help bring justice to the victim officer.

The people of the communities around Freeport and the residents of the nation are sharing their opinions on the case after learning about the incident of the fatal shooting against an officer and the surrender of the suspect.

People are saying, “After knowing about the reality of the incident. Mr Officer was playing. He was Superman. He comes out of his vehicle, walks metres away, and slaps the suspect. Well, the rest is history. The motive should be WHY he came out of his vehicle and went straight to the young man and assaulted him. WHY????”