2024 International Polo Season set to return in Barbados, know schedule

Barbados: The 2024 International Polo Season is all set to return to Barbados in February 2024. The teams from the United States, United Kingdom and Canada will take place from Feb 3 to April 20, 2024.

The tournament will take place in collaboration between Barbados Tourism Marketing, Diamonds Internationals, and BWM polo season. The league will feature a fully stocked bar and entertainment with afternoon tea. The entry fee for adults is BDS$20, and the ticket for children who are under 10 is free.

The league will be sponsored by Harris, Trident Wines Inc. and Bajan Rum. Barbados Polo Club unveiled the schedule of the season and said,” We are happy to announce the dates for the 2024 International Polo Season. All your favourite tours are back, and we can’t wait to welcome the players to our shores.”

For the next three months, the teams from different countries will compete with Barbados at playing fields such as Holders and Apes Hill.

February 2024

The first match will take place between BPC The Village from the USA and Barbados on February 3, 2024, at Holders. The second will take between BPC The Village from the USA and Barbados on February 8, 2024, at Apes Hill.

BPC The Village from USA and Barbados Final will come face-to-face on February 10, 2024, at Holders. The fourth match will take place between BPC Cheshire from the UK and Barbados on February 24, 2024, at Holders.

The BPC Cheshire from the UK will compete against Barbados in the last match of February, and the date is 29. The field will be Apes Hill.

March 2024

On March 3, 2024: BPC Cheshire from UK vs Barbados Final at Holders

On March 16, 2024: BPC Canada vs Barbados at Holders

On March 21, 2024: BPC Canada vs Barbados at Apes Hill

On March 23, 2024: BPC Canada vs Barbados Final at Holders

On March 30, 2024: AHPC Leaderham vs Barbados at Apes Hill

April 2024

On April 4, 2024: AHPC Leedenham vs Barbados at Holders

On April 6, 2024: AHPC Leadenham vs Barbados Final at Apes Hill

On April 13, 2024: AHPC Holland vs Barbados at Apes Hill

On April 18, 2024: AHPC Holland vs Barbados at Holders

On April 20, 2024: AHPC Holland vs Barbados Final at Apes Hill

At the 2023 International Polo Season, three internationals made their return to the shores of Barbados. The season took place last year from February 25, 2023, to May 6, 2023.