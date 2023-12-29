2024 CARIFTA Aquatics Championship to take place in Bahamas

The 2024 CARIFTA Aquatics Championship is all set to take place in the Bahamas at Betty Kelly-Kenning Aquatics Center from March 28, 2024, to April 7, 2024.

Bahamas: The 2024 CARIFTA Aquatics Championship is all set to take place in the Bahamas at Betty Kelly-Kenning Aquatics Center from March 28, 2024, to April 7, 2024. It is an age-group international competition for the Caribbean that will bring together athletes to compete in swimming, open-water swimming, and water polo.

In a press conference yesterday, officials of the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture, Bahamas Aquatics, the National Sports Authority (NSA) and the CARIFTA Aquatics 2024 Local Organizing Committee announced plans for this celebration of aquatics.

“I am filled with immense pride and excitement as we gather here today to make a thrilling announcement that will surely make waves throughout our beautiful nation,” said Mario Bowleg, Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture.

He said that the Bahamas is gearing up to host the upcoming Carifta Aquatics Championship in 2024.”

“The CARIFTA Aquatics Championship is a prestigious event that brings together the finest aquatic athletes from across the Caribbean, and we are honoured to open our doors and welcome these talented individuals to our shores.”

The Betty Kelly-Kenning Aquatics Center is currently undergoing major renovations, and swimmers will have the opportunity to compete in a first-class, world-class facility.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity for our country and, by extension, our athletes, to have the opportunity to compete at home at the refurbished Betty Kelly-Kenning Aquatic Center,” said Algernon Cargill, President of Bahamas Aquatics.

“We will have the unique opportunity to defend our five consecutive CARIFTA Swimming Championships as well as countless CARIFTA Water Polo gold medals in front of thousands of Bahamians, shaking cowbells and beating drums, cheering our athletes on to a 6th consecutive title.”

The championship will be organised with the collaboration between the Local Organising Committee and the Sports Ministry. CEO of the championship, Jurelle Mulling, added that the championship will generate new opportunities and uplift the sports sector in the Bahamas.

He said that the championship will also promote small businesses and provide valuable financial resources.