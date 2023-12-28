2023 to remember: Know exceptional performances by Jamaican footballers

Footballers in different championships showcased their skills and left an indelible mark on the sports landscape of the country in 2023.

Jamaica: Jamaica- a small island nation in the Caribbean region, has placed its name in the world of football with several records in 2023. Footballers showcased great performances and secured places in numerous tournaments.

The performances showcased by Jamaican footballers in 2023 have gained appreciation from football lovers. The players have secured numerous records and paved the successful path in the local as well as international football championships.

Netizens reacted to the phenomenon performances of the footballers and showered their immense love for their hard work. It symbolized the essence and potential of Jamaica in the sports sector as these players have allocated 2023 in the name of the country. They provided a perfect chance for the viewers, as well as players of Jamaica, including Reggae Boyz and Girlz, to remember 2023 on a special and great note.

Here are some reasons to remember 2023

Reggae Boyz

Demarai Gray Named in CONCACAF Team of the Gold Up

English-born Jamaican footballer Demarai Gray has truly made 2023 memorable and unforgettable for the viewers. He is named in the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup XI of the group stage. He had two goals and two assists in 5 appearances for Jamaica at the tournament.

During the championships, Gray also stole the show with an incredible brace, leading Jamaica to a resounding 4-1 victory over Trinidad and Tobago in June.

Jamaica advanced to the Semi-Finals of the Gold Cup first time since 2019

The football team of Jamaica have advanced to the semi-finals of the Gold Cup Championship for the first time since 2019. Besides this, the team also recorded the biggest victory in the history of the Gold against St Kitt and Nevis. Jamaica won the match with a score of 5-0.

The reggae boyz have defeated Trinidad and Tobago for the first time in seven years. Moving ahead, the team secured victory against Guatemala for the first time in seven years.

Shamar Nicholson named as top scorer in 2023 with six goals

Shamar Nicholson of Jamaica became the top scorer at the Gold Cup as he surpassed Darren Mattocks by making six goals. He has been one of the best Jamaican players in the past years. He was also named the Jamaica Men’s Player of the Year in 2021.

Qualified for the semi-finals of the CONCACAF Nations League for the first time ever

The National Team of Jamaica- Reggae Boyz has qualified for the semi-finals of the CONCACAF Nations League for the first time ever. The team has recorded the history and has qualified for the 2024 COP America with its performance throughout the Nations League in November 2023.

The team eliminated Canada with a score of 3-2 in the second leg at the BMO field in Toronto on Tuesday evening.

Jamaica lifted up to 55th in the FIFA World Ranking

Jamaican Reggae boyz have moved one place up on the 2023 FIFA World Ranking, released on October 26, 2023. The achivement has marked the exceptional performance of the players. Besides this, the country is the only Caribbean country which secured the place.

Jamaica is in the fifth position in the CONCACAF standings.

29 goals, the most goals scored in a calendar year since 2008

2023 saw the Reggae Boyz score 29 goals in the calendar year. That is the most goals, the Reggae Boyz have scored in a year since 2008 when they notched 48.

Reggae Girlz

Jamaica finished 13th out of 32 teams at the World Cup

Reggae Girls also showcased exceptional performance in football and inscribed the name of Jamaica on the map of sports. The team finished 13 out of 32 teams at the CONCACAF Gold World Cup, paving the successful path.

3 clean sheets in four matches left the World Cup with the least number of goals conceded

The girls have showcased great performance with three clean sheets in four matches.

Up to 40th in the FIFA World Rankings

Reggae Girlz has moved up on the 2023 FIFA World Rankings. The team secured 40th rank with their exceptional performance in the CONCACAF Nations League.

First Caribbean team in the round of 16 of the World Cup in 85 years

The Reggae Girlz advanced to the round 16 for the first team ever in the women’s World Cup in Australia. The Jamaican female team needed crowdfunding to help get them to the Women’s World Cup. Further, the team also secured five points in the group stages of the World Cup. The goals are the highest of any Jamaican team.

Khadija Shaw named 2023 CONCACAF Women’s Player of the Year

The captain of Reggae Girlz has been named the 2023 CONCACAF Women’s Player of the Year. She is also the highest-scoring city women’s player ever in a single season. She has also become WSL Player of the Month in November 2022 and March 2023. She has made 31 goals in all competitions, including 20 goals and 7 assists in 21 league appearances.