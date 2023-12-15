2023 OECS Table Tennis Championship scheduled in Dominica, December 15-17

Dominica is all set to host the 2023 OECS Table Tennis Championship from December 15 to 17, 2023 at the Massacre Indoor facility.

Roseau, Dominica: Dominica is ready to host the 2023 OECS Table Tennis Championship from December 15 to 17, 2023, at the Massacre Indoor facility. Participating in the tournament will be teams from sister islands, including Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Grenada, St Kitts and Nevis and St Vincent and the Grenadines.

The championship will mark its return after ten years, with the last tournament having taken place in Saint Lucia in 2013.

The Dominica Table Tennis Association expressed pleasure in hosting the championship and said that it will bring out the best in the top players locally and at the OECS level.

Besides this, the championship will revitalize table tennis in Dominica and the wider region. The Association also extended an invitation to the general public to come out in larger numbers to support the event and the players.

The Dominica Table Tennis Association also added that the tournament will mark a significant milestone in the nation’s sports history. It will also symbolize the resurgence of table tennis after over a decade and a half of absence from regional competition.

Grenada

Notably, the Grenada National Table Tennis Team departed the country to participate in the 2023 OECS Table Tennis Championship. The Association of the country also announced the squad, which includes Anique Bonaparte, Rose Newland, Amanda John, Cedric Marquez, Vjay Valcin, Qwanell Walker and Dewayne Newland. Team Manager is Geliane Romai.

Antigua and Barbuda

Further, the Antigua and Barbuda Table Tennis Association also added that they enter the championship with full enthusiasm and demonstrate sportsmanship. The players of the country will be Joel Browne, Mekhi Simons, and Barrington Loague.

Saint Lucia

The teams of Saint Lucia have also been unvield by the ministry. It will include Zarianne Anthony, Shatal Charles, Daniella Symphorien, Manie Eleuthere, De’andre Calderon, Joshua Lubin, and Dawitt Nurse.

St Kitts and Nevis

Angelisa Freeman, Shania Harris, Andre Freeman, Trehdel Lake and Baggio Grant will participate in the championship.

The championship will be sponsored by the Government of Dominica through the Ministry of Sports, Dominica Olympic Committee, Archipelago Trading, Josephine Gabriel and Company Ltd, Signal Band, Maxroy, Trading, Big Edge Financial, TK International, Campbell’s Business Machines, Swinging Stars Band and Mathew Brokerage.