$20,000 reward for information of Valsayn shooting on Harrinarine

Trinidad and Tobago: TTPS announced a reward of $20,000 for information after a 30-year-old police officer, Harrinarine, became a victim of a shooting around 9:15 pm on Wednesday, 17 January, in Valsayn, a town in the northwestern part of Trinidad. The gun that belonged to the officers got stolen after the shooting.

The deceased victim of the Valsayn shooting is identified with the name of Ravindra Harrinarine, PC 19613. The last posting of Harrinarine was in the Traffic and Highway Patrol Branch, which was a part of the service to escort the Prime Minister of the nation.

As per the reports, the incident took place when the victim of the shooting, Harrinarine, was off-duty and meeting with his female friend after parking his Subaru Forester car along Bassie Street at Spring Village in Valsayn.

Unexpectedly, at that moment, a car approached them, where three suspects were sitting who were masked to hide their identities and armed with firearms.

The suspects came out of their vehicle and started confronting the victim, Harrinarine. The female friend of the victim left the place in panic after observing this sudden confrontation.

It is mentioned that straight after the female friend left the place, she heard the loud sounds of multiple explosions from the scene of the confrontation. Immediately, she went back and saw the victim, Harrinarine, injured and bleeding from the multiple wounds of gunshots.

The police department and emergency health services were instantly reported about the incident of the shooting in Valsayn on a victim, police officer Harrinarine.

In response to the report, officers from the local police department took charge and went to the shooting place to confirm the crime. The victim, Harrinarine, lost his life on the spot before help arrived.

After visiting the shooting site, police officers found the lifeless body of Harrinarine, wounded by several gunshots. The police officers took control of the area for early investigation.

The police officers then called DMO to the shooting scene of Valsayn to examine the dead body of victim Harrinarine. DMO visited the scene and shared his observations with the officers after examining the body and ordering the removal of the body from the site.

The shooting scene was also explored by the Crime scene investigators who visited and observed on the scene that the licensed firearm of Harrinarine was missing from his tactical belt, and the holster was empty. The police officers recovered 15 spent shells of 9mm bullets fired in the shooting from the search of the site.

The investigation is actively going on by the offices of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region II, who are continuously conducting inquiries. TTPS recently released an offer of Twenty thousand dollars as a reward for the relevant information provided related to the case.

People of the communities around Valsayn and the nation are in panic after hearing about the case of the shooting of Harrinarine, a police officer. The worry is about the management of security and safety in the region.

The argument of the people is how normal people can live safely if the police officers are not safe in the country, and that too when they are off-duty.

The last time such a case was recorded in the nation when a police officer was murdered was on Saturday, 9 December 2023. In that case, PC Dylan Mohammed, who was municipal police in San Fernando, was reported missing.

Dylan was finally found shot dead and tied up in a river along the Warren Road Extension of Cunupia.

In one more such case on Saturday, 16 September 2023, a 56-year-old special reserve police officer of Jackson Street in Curepe, Charles Kublalsingh, was shot dead in a robbery at Woodford Street in Curepe while he was off-duty.