20-year-old was shot dead while walking in Mayaro

Trinidad and Tobago: A 20-year-old man lost his life in a shooting around 9:45 pm while he was walking to the home of his friend in the Saint Ann’s Hill West area of Mayaro, a town in Trinidad, on Saturday, 23 December.

The young victim is identified with the name of Renaldo Herminez who lived at St Ann’s Hill West in Mayaro.

As per the reports, the victim was going to meet his friend at his home by walking along a track south off Saint Ann’s Road West, Guayaguayare Road, around 9:45 pm when suddenly a man approached him who was carrying a firearm. It is been said that the suspect was dressed in dark clothes.

The suspect immediately shot the bullets at the young victim with the intent to kill him and straight after fled out of the place.

The sound of the gunshot was heard by the locals around the area at the time of the incident.

The residents who witnessed the crime of shooting immediately notified the police department about the case.

In response to the report of the crime, the local police department took charge and went to the crime scene to confirm the incident.

Police constable Ramkissoon and Sarabjit, with a woman constable, took control of the crime scene. They found the injured victim on the place with gunshot wounds on his body.

The victim was instantly transferred to the nearby hospital for medical help but was not able to survive even after all the efforts of the medical staff. He was officially announced dead about 45 minutes later.

The police investigated the crime scene to collect evidence left behind by the suspect. After the search of the place police recovered cartridge wadding.

The people of the Mayaro are worried after hearing about the incident and are in panic due to the safety and security of the area.

People are saying, “This is really very fearful. What is happening in Trinidad? We hear about such crimes every day, and now it is also happening near our homes. We request our police department take it seriously and make our region safe to live.”

The last time such crime was recorded in the area of Mayaro was on Thursday, 29 June. In the case, a 59-year-old man named Sylvester Fraser, also known as Bonzo, who lived at Manzanilla Road in Mayaro was shot and killed outside his home.

The police are investigating the case and trying to find out the suspect and the reason behind the killing of a young man.

The people of Mayaro are hoping for the betterment of the family of the victim and are asking for justice by arresting the suspect soon.