20-year-old wanted man held for Wilton Gardens stabbing

20-year-old man held and charged in the case of the shooting and stabbing on a sound system operator in Wilton Gardens on 23 February.

Jamaica: A 20-year-old man held by the police department and charged in the case of the shooting and stabbing attack on a victim, sound system operator, last year in the Wilton Gardens locality of Kingston, the capital of Jamaica in Saint Andrew parish, on Friday, 23 February.

The incident of stabbing and shooting the victim happened last year on Friday, 28 July 2023. The suspect has been on the run from the authorities since the attack on the day till date while the police were searching for him.

The suspect of the Wilton Gardens stabbing case is identified with the name of Jumar Miller commonly known as Sane, who is a warehouse worker at Race Course Lane in Saint Andrew.

The suspect, Jumar Miller, is charged with the committed crime including possession of an illegal firearm, wounding with intent, possession of ammunition without any permission and other related offences.

As per the reports, the incident of the Wilton Gardens stabbing attack on the sound system operator took place on the day at nearly 6:00 pm. The suspect, Miller, approached the victim at the place while he just finished playing his tracks.

It is mentioned that the suspect after arriving at the location suddenly pulled a firearm that he was carrying with him illegally. Miller pointed the firearm in the direction of the victim and opened fire against him.

After observing the unexpected attack on himself, the victim resisted the armed suspect to save his life. It is said that in the resistance the suspect lost his grip and the firearm fell on the ground.

Straight after, the suspect armed himself with a knife and attacked the victim which led to wounding the man on his leg. The suspect immediately fled from the place after the attack.

The incident of the stabbing attack on the victim after an unsuccessful shooting in Wilton Gardens was informed to the police department. In response to the report, the police officers from the local police station took charge and started the investigation and manhunt against the culprit.

Almost after the seven months of the incident, the wanted suspect was held by the police officers and eventually charged with the relented offences after the interrogation.

The local people of the communities around Wilton Gardens and the citizens of the nation are sharing their views on the incident after hearing about the case of stabbing and shooting against a sound system operator in which the suspect on the run is arrested by the police department.

People are saying, “These young people are turning in into criminals. Don’t know what is bringing them in this way. After all that he is definitely going to regrate what he done and what he chose himself. It will be painful when his life will be gone and there will be no turning back. Still good work by police and the criminals must be punished.”