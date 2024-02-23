20-year-old man booked for larceny in Crown Point

Trinidad and Tobago: A 20-year-old man was held by the police department in Store Bay, a district in the southwestern part of Tobago, in the case of breaking into a house and larceny in Crown Point, a town in the southwestern part of Tobago, on Wednesday, 21 February.

It is mentioned that the police officers also recovered and seized the reported items that were stolen from the house of the victim. The suspect in the larceny case in Crown Point belongs to Bon Accord, a locality in the southwestern part of Tobago.

As per the reports, the incident of the larceny and breaking into the house of Milford Road in Crown Point took place on the day after 10:30 am while the victim owner of the house was not at the place. While the victim was out, the suspect went inside the house by breaking through a door and fled after stealing the valuables from the place.

As per the statement of the victim owner, he went out of the house after completely securing the place. After he came back to his home, he noticed that a door of the house was opened which raised suspicion. The victim said that after he looked around the house, he found that many clothes and valuables were missing from there.

The victim immediately informed about the incident in his house to the police department. In response to the report of larceny, the police officers from the Crown Point Police Station took charge and went to the crime scene.

After visiting the crime scene, officers of the Criminal Investigations Department took the area under control and began the investigation to collect the evidence after confirming the report of larceny.

The investigation and inquiries conducted by the police officers led them to the suspect involved in the crime. The suspect was immediately arrested by the police officers and taken into custody. Eventually, the suspect was charged with the relevant offences, and the stolen items were recovered.

The local people of Crown Point and the residents of the communities around the nation are sharing their opinions on the case after learning about the incident of the arrest of the suspect for larceny and breaking into the house.

People are saying, “Why can’t these criminals try to earn their own money. Just do it and you will get how difficult it is to earn and live with dignity in this world. They just want to make easy money. They must be punished for taking someones hard earned money. They don’t have any authority over it. Police did a good work by arresting this criminal and all like this should be behind the bars. Just don’t leave them.”