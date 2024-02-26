20-year-old held in Bon Accord robbery case

Trinidad and Tobago: A 20-year-old man was arrested by the police department in the case of a robbery shortly after the incident near a night club at Mt Pleasant Boulevard in Bon Accord, a locality in the southwestern part of Tobago, on Sunday, 25 February, around 2:45 am. The other suspect involved in the crime is still on the run.

As per the reports, the incident of robbery in Bon Accord took place on the day at nearly 2:45 am while the victim was going towards his motor vehicle which was parked near the night club at the location. As went to his vehicle, the suspect went to the place and approached him with aggression.

It is mentioned that the suspect was armed with a firearm which he pointed in the direction of the victim and suddenly announced the robbery. The other suspect also went to the place and joined the suspect in the robbery and they both asked the victim to hand over all the cash and valuables he was carrying at the time.

Both the suspects threatened him and took everything valuable in his possession including his wallet containing twelve hundred dollars, his Samsung Note 20 smartphone of blue colour, his identity card, and driver’s permit. Straight after the robbery, the suspects fled from the place.

The victim of the robbery instantly reported the incident of Bon Accord to the police department. In response to the report, the police officers from the Divisional Task Force took charge and recorded the statement of the victim about the robbery.

The police officers went to the place of the crime after confirming the report and to collect clues against the suspects and potential evidence. Straight after the police officers, launched a manhunt and conducted an investigation and inquiries into the case.

Shortly after, one suspect involved in the crime was held by the police officers on the village street. The police officers recovered the robbed items from the suspect including a Samsung Note 20 smartphone of blue colour and one Visa Credit Card.

The police officers also found a fake firearm and cocaine possessed by the suspect weighing around 1.5 grams. The suspect was immediately taken into custody by the police officers. The police department is conducting an investigation and interrogation to trace the other suspect involved in the crime.

The local people of the communities around the nation and the residents of Bon Accord are sharing their views on the incident after hearing about the case of arrest of a suspect involved in the robbery.

People are saying, “Police did good work again but unfortunately this is not going to fix anything. The young generation is going towards crime more frequently now and this is common to see that a young boy is involved in dark crimes. Now is not the time to see them as a child. This is not good but we need to treat them like what they are, a criminal.”