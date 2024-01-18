19-year-old Raheem Richards dies in La Romaine shooting

Raheem Richards, lost his life in fatal shooting with an injured victim in La Romaine area of San Fernando, on Tuesday, 16 January.

Trinidad and Tobago: A 19-year-old man, Raheem Richards, lost his life in a fatal shooting with a 33-year-old injured victim at Pemberton Street in the La Romaine area of San Fernando, a city in the southwestern part of Trinidad, on the night of Tuesday, 16 January, around 11:30 pm.

The deceased victim of the shooting in La Romaine is identified with the name of Raheem Richards, who lived at Nice Street. Another victim who got wounded in the shooting is identified as a labourer with the name of Mark De La Bastide, who lives at Charles Street.

As per the statement of the police department, The incident of shooting took place when the victims were playing cards with others in a group at Pemberton Street in La Romaine at nearly 11.30 pm.

As per the reports, when the group was playing the cards on the place, an unknown man approached them and was armed with a gun. Suddenly, the suspect started shooting at the group.

With this unexpected attack, individuals in the place got scared and started running for their lives. The open shooting led to two casualties on the site, among whom Raheem Richards died on the spot.

The other victim, Mark De La Bastide, got shot in both his legs and his right shoulder. The suspect fled from the shooting place immediately after the shooting. No other injuries were reported due to the shooting.

The incident of shooting in La Romaine in which victim Raheem Richards died was reported to the police department instantly. In response, police officers took charge and went to the place to confirm the report.

After reaching the shooting site of La Romaine, police took the area under control and started with the early investigations. ASP Phillip, Sergeant Bacchus, and Sergeant Harripersad, with a team of other officers, visited the scene from the Southern Division.

At the shooting place of La Romaine, officers found the lifeless body of Raheem Richards, who was officially declared dead.

The injured victim, Mark De La Bastide, who was bleeding from gunshot wounds, Was instantly transferred to the San Fernando General Hospital for medical treatment. He was reported to be in stable condition after treatment.

The shooting place was also explored by Sergeant Forbes, PC Noel, with other officers from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region III to collect evidence which can lead to suspect.

The investigation and inquiries are conducted by the police officers in the murder case of Raheem Richards in the La Romaine shooting under the guidance of PC Lall.

The people around the communities of La Romaine, after hearing the death of Raheem Richards in a fatal shooting, made them worried about the security and safety of measurements taken by authorities in the region.

People are saying, “Every day we get up, we hear about such killing all around the nation. It looks like an unstoppable murder wave is going on. We always come with such thoughts that this will happen to us. And if we are safe at the end of the day, we are lucky.”

People are demanding the police department to resolve the case as soon as possible and confirm the security and safety of the region. People are also hoping for the betterment of the families of victims and the survivors.