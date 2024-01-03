19-year-old girl lost her life in shooting in Woodbrook

19-year-old girl of Trinidad became victim of shooting with 30-year-old man around 12 am on Carlos Street in Woodbrook on Tuesday.

Trinidad and Tobago: A 19-year-old girl became the victim of a shooting with a 30-year-old man who got wounded in the incident around 12 am on Carlos Street at Ariapita Avenue in Woodbrook on Tuesday, 2 January.

The deceased victim of the incident is identified with the name of Teneisha Jackie, who lived at Lyndon Street in Curepe, and the man who got injured was named Tyron Best, who lived at Upper St Barbs Road in Belmont.

As per the reports, it was on the night of the day when they were liming on the corner of Carlos Street; they were out after enjoying themselves in the bar.

Suddenly, on the scene, some unknown assailants went to the place and started shooting over the victims and fled out of the place.

After the incident, the police department was informed about the shooting in response to which police officers from the local police station took charge.

After visiting the place, officers confirmed the report and took control of the shooting scene for early investigation.

As per the statements of the police department, the officers of the Port of Spain Division receives the information of the shooting incident around 12 am.

Police officers, after visiting the place, found a silver Hyundai Elantra in the middle of the road near the traffic lights.

Inside the vehicle, they found the victims. The wounded man was sitting in the driving seat, and the victim girl was in the passenger seat. Both were bleeding from their gunshot wounds.

The police officers immediately transferred both victims to the Port of Spain General Hospital for medical attention.

After all the efforts of the medical staff, the victim girl was not able to survive and was officially declared dead around 12:20 am.

The victim man is said to have somehow survived but was left in critical condition.

The police department is investigating the case of the shooting and is trying to trace the suspects with the help of evidence collected now from the crime scene and further inquiries.

Till now, the update given by the police to the public says that it was a purple Nissan Qashqai from which the assailants came. There were two men in the car who were armed.

The reason behind the shooting attack is still not clear, and police are trying to figure that out.

The people of the communities around are worried after knowing about the incident and the panic is about the security and safety of the locals on the street.

People are saying, “We always keep going out for the fun and parties with our family and friend but it looks like if we want to keep ourselves and our family safe we need to stay home only as police is failure everyday.”

The police department is asking for the cooperation of the locals and wants the witnesses of the crime to come out and help the officers with information.

People are hoping for the betterment of the family of the victim and are asking for a quick resolution of the issue.