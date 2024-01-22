19-year-old arrested with pistol in Morvant Police exercise

19-year-old arrested by police with pistol in a anti-crime exercise in Morvant from 20 January to 21 January between 9:00 pm to 1:00 am.

Trinidad and Tobago: The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service announced the seizure of an illegal pistol and ammunition possessed by the 19-year-old suspect in a successful anti-crime exercise in Morvant. The exercise was conducted at night from Saturday, 20 January, to Sunday, 21 January, between 9:00 pm to 1:00 am in the district of Morvant in San Juan, a town in the northwestern part of Trinidad.

The anti-crime police exercise in Morvant was conducted with mutual cooperation by the officers of the Morvant Police Station and the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force.

As per the reports, the exercise was conducted by the police officers during the regular patrol along Laventille Extension Road in Never Dirty of Morvant when they noticed a suspicious suspect on the road.

The officers approached the suspected man on the moment and stopped him to conduct a search. The search resulted in the recovery of one Glock 17 pistol, which was loaded with bullets. The pistol contained a magazine with 17 rounds of ammunition in it, which was possessed by the man without any permission.

The suspect was arrested by the officer immediately at the moment and taken into custody. The complete identity of the suspect is not confirmed yet.

The citizens around the communities of Morvant are sharing their opinions on the case after getting informed about the arrest of a 19-year-old suspect teenager for possessing a pistol in a police exercise.

People are saying, “Why are young guys so attracted towards crime nowadays? It’s like they have not even seen the world, and they are revolving around with guns and all. We need to think about this as we are literally failing as a society. We need to take care of it before it is too late.”

People also said, “After a long time, we saw this kind of activeness by our police. They really suspected the culprit while on patrol. It is not about insulting our officers, but this is what we want again and again.”

The local citizens are also appreciating the approach of the police officers. They are demanding betterment in the working of the police department so that it can lead to more such results which can neutralise crime in the nation.

Police are actively conducting continuous investigations and interrogating the suspects to collect clues, which can lead towards the arrest of more such criminals in the nation and improve the management of the safety and security of the people.