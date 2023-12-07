18-year old arrested due to possession of Narcotic

The defendant appeared today at the Sparendaam Magistrate Court before Magistrate Liverpool, where the charge was read to him

Guyana: Daniel Murray, called ‘Danny’, an 18-year-old of Britton Street, Plaisance, East Coast Demerara, was arrested on December 3rd, 2023 and charged today with the offence of Possession of Narcotic for Trafficking (213.3 grams of Cannabis).

The defendant appeared today at the Sparendaam Magistrate Court before Magistrate Liverpool, where the charge was read to him.

He pleaded not guilty and was placed on $150,000 cash bail. The matter was adjourned to January 17th, 2024.

Besides this, the Guyana Police Force also reported another case of the possession of drugs. Earlier, Yogesh Paul, a 38-year-old businessman of Corny Street Annandale, East Coast Demerara, was arrested on 2023-12-03 and charged on Monday with the following offences:

Possession of a Firearm without License, contrary to Section 16(2) of the Firearms Act, Chapter 16:05.

Possession of Ammunition without License, contrary to Section 16(2(a) of the Firearms Act, Chapter 16:05.

The matter was called at the Cove and John Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Fabayo Azore, where the charges were read to him.

He pleaded not guilty and was placed on $500,000 bail, on condition that he report at the Vigilance Police Station every Friday.

The matter was adjourned to 2024-02-12.

Earlier, Two Policemen were remanded to prison on Wednesday after facing charges accusing them of accepting and attempting to accept bribes.

Police Constables Julian Smartt and Winston Williams, who have since been interdicted from duty, appeared before Chief Magistrate (ag) Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

It is alleged that on November 29, 2023, Constables Smartt and Williams, being agents of the government, attempted to obtained $150,000 from Qi Li Lin as inducement from the said Qi Li Lin, to forgo prosecution for these offences: restriction on handheld device use while driving, uninsured motor vehicle and unlicensed motor vehicle; an act in relation to their principal duty.

It is further alleged that on November 29, 2023, Constable Williams obtained $30,000 from Qi Li Lin as inducement from the said Qi Li Lin, to forgo prosecution for these offences: restriction on handheld device use while driving, uninsured motor vehicle and unlicensed motor vehicle; an act in relation to their principal duty.

Both of them are accused of committing the crimes at the Prashad Nagar Police Outpost.