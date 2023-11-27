16 days of Activism begin in Caribbean

The 16 days of Activism under the 2023 United Nations theme ‘UNITE” has commenced from Saturday, 25th November 2023 in the Caribbean

The 16 days of Activism under the 2023 United Nations theme ‘UNITE” has commenced from Saturday, 25th November 2023 in the Caribbean.

People around the world will be raising awareness and creating conversations on how to stop gendered violence.

The High commission of Canada in Barbados and the OECS, High commission of Canada to Guyana and Suriname , high commission of Canada in Jamaica , high commission of Canada in Trinidad and Tobago have partnered with diverse Caribbean men who are committed to ending violence against women and girls in their communities.

Local partners and advocates have collaborated to raise awareness and promote a culture of change to eliminate violence against women and girls and end sexual and gender-based violence in Caribbean.

Caribbean men can end the culture of silence and take a stand against gender-based violence. The campaign will highlight how Men and boys play critical roles as allies in preventing sexual and gender-based violence.

The Caribbean men can be allies in the campaign to:

End sexual and gender-based violence.

Advance gender equality

Achieve the UN sustainable development goals.

Issues like psychological violence, stalking, physical violence, forced marriages, sexual violence, female genital mutilation, forced abortion, forced sterilisation, sexual harassment, aiding or abetting and attempt, verbal violence and social economic violence will be addressed.

Matthew Wilson , permanent representative and ambassador to UN, permanent mission of Barbados to the united nation office and other international organisation in Geneva shares how Caribbean men can be Gender champions .

“Violence experienced by women’s and girls is an obstacle to gender equality, development, prosperity, peace and security and to achieving the UN sustainability development goals. As an international gender champion here in Geneva, Switzerland, I will do my best to place a spotlight in the issue and to give voice to the women and girls dealing with this surge. Caribbean men can help end the culture of silence and stand against gender-based violence” says Matthew Wilson.

The Institute for gender & Development studies, Nita barrow Unit, the university of the west indies, cave hill campus is hosting roundtable discussion on ‘Countering Challenges to Contemporary Activism in the Caribbean’ featuring diverse voices and experiences from across the region.

It is to be held on Wednesday 6th December 2023 and is a regional panel discussion in honour of the 16 days of activism featuring experiences from Barbados, Guyana, Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago at 12:00PM AST / 11:00 AM EST