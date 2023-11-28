16 days activism against Gender violence launched in St Kitts and Nevis

The 16 days of activism against Gender-based Violence has officially started in St Kitts and Nevis by the Department of Gender Affairs on 27th November 2023

The 16 days of activism against Gender-based Violence has been officially started in St Kitts and Nevis by the Department of Gender Affairs on Monday, 27th November 2023.

The Mural was unveiled on the wall of the Newtown playing field during the launch event that advocated for an end to domestic violence in St. Kitts and Nevis. The mural was painted by a young artist, Anique Ward.

The mural portrayed a girl with scars on her face, tears in her eyes and a hand coming from behind that covered her mouth. The scars signified the physical violence, the tears in her eyes signified the emotional and mental trauma and the hand covering her mouth signified her helplessness and how she is not able to stand for herself. It signifies how the women have been deprived even of their basic human rights.

The mural also included some of the slogans that said:

“Break the Silence”

“Let’s work together to stop domestic violence!”

This impactful mural was unveiled as a permanent and tangible reminder of an issue that plagues our society but is often swept under the rug.

The brief ceremony saw the attendance of significant personalities including:

Isalean Phillip, Minister of State responsible for Gender Affairs on St. Kitts

Minister of Gender Affairs in the Nevis Island Administration, Hon. Jahnel Nisbett

Senior Gender Officer, Shinnel Charles.

The 16 days of activism is an international campaign and a global initiative that is held annually to fight against Gender-Based Violence.

The campaign starts from 25th November the day recognized as International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, and culminates on 10 December, which is recognized as Human Rights Day.

Her Excellency Governor General Dame Marcella Liburd GCMG JP has expressed her thoughts saying that she stands with the Ministry of Gender Affairs and every citizen against Domestic Violence.

Dame Marcella also encouraged all of the society to observe and participate in the 16 Days of Activism against Gender Based Violence.

Department of Gender Affairs has announced a list of events that will take place during the 16 days of activism. A series of engaging events, discussions and awareness campaigns will be held in order to address the causes of gender-based violence.

The aim is to raise awareness, foster dialogues and promote actions that will help to eradicate all forms of gender-based violence and promote a culture of respect and equality.

Schedule list issued by the department of gender affairs- Nevis from 27th November is as follows:

Nov 27 th : Launch day of 16 days of activism against gender-based violence.

: Launch day of 16 days of activism against gender-based violence. Nov 29 th : Podcast: The Paradox of Patriarch :How traditional gender norms can work against men.

: Podcast: The Paradox of Patriarch :How traditional gender norms can work against men. Nov 30 th : Legal Panel Presentation for victims of gender-based violence: Protection from abuse-knowing your rights

: Legal Panel Presentation for victims of gender-based violence: Protection from abuse-knowing your rights Dec1: World Aids Day : The G Concept: Endorsement video on the eradication of all forms of violence

Dec 2 : Emotional Intelligence seminar for men: Be protectors, Receiving emotional support.

The list of events issued by the Department of Gender Affairs – St Kitts from 27th November is as follows:

November 27 th – Launch day of 16 days of activism against gender violence

– Launch day of 16 days of activism against gender violence November 28 th – Safe space for men

– Safe space for men November 29 th -Podcast (gender affairs depts. St Kitts and Nevis)

-Podcast (gender affairs depts. St Kitts and Nevis) December 2 -Self Defence training for women & teen girls

December 8 th – Wear Orange Day

– Wear Orange Day December 10th – Awareness March & Rally (gender affairs & faith based organisation)