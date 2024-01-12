1500 students set to participate in Saint Lucia’s Annual Fun Walk

Around 1500 students from schools in Education District II will participate in the District's Annual Fun Walk on Friday, January 12, 2024 in Saint Lucia

Castries, Saint Lucia: Around 1500 students from schools in Education District II will participate in the District’s Annual Fun Walk on Friday, January 12, 2024, in Saint Lucia. The walk will begin at 10.00 a.m.

The theme for this year’s walk is “Good Health is Wealth,” and it aims to tackle childhood obesity and other health concerns among young children aged 5 to 10 years old in Saint Lucia.

The participating schools will include Carmen Renee Memorial, Camille Henry Memorial, Anglican Infant, Canon Laurie Anglican Primary, Eucharist Lewis S.D.A. Primary, Gordon and Walcott Memorial Methodist, Mon Du Don Government Primary, Castries Comprehensive Secondary School, St. Mary’s College, S.D.A. Academy, Sir Ira Simmons Secondary, and Patricia D. James Secondary School.

The walk will start at the Camille Henry Memorial School Grounds, WASCO, and pass by the District II Education Office. Then, it will take a right turn onto Carnation Drive in the direction of Carmen Rene Memorial School, Maurice Mason Avenue.

It will turn left by Serenity Park, proceed up to the Labour Department near the Cultural Centre, down Barnard Hill, Darling Road, and then take a right turn onto Jn Baptiste Street. The walk will continue along the waterfront and end at the Vigie Multi-Purpose Sports Complex.

The walk is aimed to raise awareness about the ways of staying healthy and reducing the chances of diseases. The citizens have showcased their full support for the health walk and said that the initiative is important for a healthy lifestyle.

Saint Lucia hosts the health walk every year to create awarness about the healthy and disease-free lifestyle. Last year, the walk was held on Janaury 31, 2023 in which the students of schools within Education District Two participated. They showcased their high spirits and they engaged in fun walks.

Last year, the walk returned after a two-year break in which thousands of students participated and danced across the road connecting Lance Road, Sans Souci and Barnard Hill.

Notably, the event was originally created 14 years ago with the intention of encouraging students to adopt healthier lifestyles, so that they may have the best possible educational experience. Saint Lucia has also been recorded as having one of the highest rates of diabetes in the region and indeed the world last year.